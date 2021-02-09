IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Why is it all going wrong for Liverpool?
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected after Manchester City's second goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected after Manchester City's second goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Why is it all going wrong for Liverpool?

That is how the conversation changed after Sunday’s 1-4 loss to Manchester City. It was Liverpool’s third successive home defeat, a first since 1963.
READ FULL STORY
By Dhiman Sarkar, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:05 PM IST

It was either the commentators or the studio pundits who said the challenge facing Liverpool now is to stay in contention for a Champions League berth. Not defend the Premier League title they romped to ending 30 years of hurt, not go deep in the Champions League, which they won in 2019, but avoiding Thursday night football in Europe or worse.

That is how the conversation changed after Sunday’s 1-4 loss to Manchester City. It was Liverpool’s third successive home defeat, a first since 1963. “This is Anfield,” doesn’t have the ring of invincibility anymore, doesn’t instill cold, clammy fear among visiting teams when Liverpool stayed unbeaten at home for 68 games before Burnley ended the run last month. Playing behind closed doors has replaced the intimidating with the bland and someday, Liverpool had to lose but Sunday showed that it was possibly a symptom of a greater malaise.

It matched Liverpool’s worst loss at Anfield in the Premier League, one that came over 15 years ago when Frank Lampard, Damien Duff, Joe Cole and Geremi Njitap scored in Chelsea’s 4-1 win; Steven Gerrard getting the home team’s only goal. This was also City’s first win at Anfield since 2003 and Pep Guardiola’s first as their coach in six attempts. “In February, no one is champions,” said Guardiola.

Maybe, but with 14 straight wins —only Preston North End and Arsenal have done that but in the 19th and the 20th centuries— including 10 in the league, City lead the standings by five points over nearest rivals Manchester United, with a game in hand. And to think they had gone in at half-time with Ilkay Guendogan having missed a penalty that had Guardiola visibly disgusted.

How Liverpool’s season pans out could be clear in the next fortnight when they play Leicester City and RB Leipzig away before hosting Everton. Coach Juergen Klopp has acknowledged that sealing a Champions League berth is now Liverpool’s main target. “There is enough games to play to secure them but we have to win games," he said after a brace from Guendogan and a goal each from Raheem Sterling and the brilliant Phil Foden left Liverpool deflated and in fourth place, 10 points adrift of City having played a game more.

Even though City looked in better rhythm, the Reds were in the game when Mo Salah cancelled out Guendogan’s first goal with a 63rd minute penalty. But then, Alisson had two momentary lapses of reason— even thrice may not be too harsh on the world’s most expensive goalkeeper who, according to BBC, cost Liverpool 66.8 million pounds in 2018. In the 73rd minute, the Brazilian’s attempt to play out from the back was intercepted by Foden, who shone as a right-side midfielder after starting as a false nine, and Guendogan scored again. Three minutes later, Alisson mispassed to Bernando Silva and Sterling netted his first goal at Anfield since leaving in 2015. And when Foden cut in and fired home, Alisson could have stayed tall.

“Ali has saved our life plenty of times and tonight he made two mistakes, that's how it is," said Klopp. He told Sky Sports: “There is not a real explanation. Maybe he had cold feet? It sounds funny but it could be.” Klopp also said, “‘I said to him: ‘We have stands, you can shoot the ball there.’ It’s a mistake, but different things came together.”

Among the “different things” could be nine points from nine games since the 7-0 away win at Crystal Palace last December in an injury-riddled season that has seen Liverpool use 12 pairs as central defenders. That this is the oldest Liverpool squad, in terms of minutes played, in the history of the Premier League with seven players featuring in 80% of the games, as pointed out by The Athletic, could also be a reason. Alisson’s brain fade didn’t help but that Liverpool had one shot on target in the second half told its own story. This term, Liverpool have struggled often against low blocks.

The bench too hasn’t contributed. In eight league games, six as substitutes, Divock Origi has no goals or assists; Xherdan Shaqiri has been ineffective—0 goals, 2 assists in nine games, five as subs; Naby Keita and Diogo Jota are injured. Centre-backs have been bought and the sooner they fit in the better, for unless you are Javier Mascherano at Barcelona, midfielders usually don’t succeed at the heart of the defence. Compounding problems on Sunday were full backs Trent Alexander Arnold and Andrew Robertson’s lack of defensive form.

In a season this crunched because of the pandemic, coaches have little time to find solutions. So Klopp wouldn’t mind the six-day break before playing Leicester. He has turned things around once at Dortmund. Can he do it again?

“If we play like we did for a long time tonight, we will win football games,” AFP quoted Klopp as saying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected after Manchester City's second goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected after Manchester City's second goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Why is it all going wrong for Liverpool?

By Dhiman Sarkar, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:05 PM IST
That is how the conversation changed after Sunday’s 1-4 loss to Manchester City. It was Liverpool’s third successive home defeat, a first since 1963.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robert Lewandowski(Getty Images)
Robert Lewandowski(Getty Images)
football

Bayern beats Al Ahly 2-0 to reach Club World Cup final

AP, Qatar, Doha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:59 AM IST
  • Bayern was firmly in control of the semifinal against the African champion and took the lead in the 17th minute when David Alaba cued up Lewandowski in space in the penalty area to hammer a shot in low.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jack Harrison. (Getty Images)
Jack Harrison. (Getty Images)
football

Leeds beat Palace 2-0 to move into top half

Reuters, Leeds
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:42 AM IST
  • It was a first home win this year for Leeds, who have still lost more games than they have won at Elland Road this season, and nudged them up to 10th on 32 points from 22 games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Luis Suarez equalised on the stroke of halftime. (Getty Images)
Luis Suarez equalised on the stroke of halftime. (Getty Images)
football

Atletico winning run interrupted by late Celta leveller

Reuters, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:14 AM IST
  • Suarez continued his deadly form by scoring twice at home to Celta Vigo but could not prevent the La Liga leaders drawing 2-2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Kashmir: File Photo(Twitter)
Real Kashmir: File Photo(Twitter)
football

Third successive draw for Churchill Brothers after Real Kashmir stalemate

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:09 PM IST
This was the first-ever official football game played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool: Manchester City's Phil Foden controls the ball between Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, left, and Liverpool's Fabinho during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool.(AP)
Liverpool: Manchester City's Phil Foden controls the ball between Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, left, and Liverpool's Fabinho during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool.(AP)
football

Guardiola''s patient approach pays off with flourishing Foden

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:22 PM IST
“We saw something special. Unique,” Guardiola recalled about the day Foden — then a precocious 17-year-old — joined in training with City's senior squad for the first time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soucek is shown a red card by referee Mike Dean.(Pool via REUTERS)
Soucek is shown a red card by referee Mike Dean.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Mike Dean to miss Premier League matches after death threats: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Dean was criticised after he sent off Southampton defender Jan Bednarek during their 9-0 defeat at Manchester United last Tuesday and West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek during Saturday's 0-0 draw away to Fulham.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal with Idrissa Gueye.(REUTERS)
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal with Idrissa Gueye.(REUTERS)
football

Mbappe scores as PSG beats Marseille 2-0, Lille stays top

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:07 AM IST
The contest was far removed from September's fiery meeting in Paris, when Marseille won 1-0 and five players were sent off.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mason Mount successfully converted a penalty. (Getty Images)
Mason Mount successfully converted a penalty. (Getty Images)
football

Chelsea beat Sheffield United 2-1 to extend bounce back under Tuchel

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:46 AM IST
  • The away win - the third in four games since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard - pushed the Blues up to fifth in the Premier League table.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona celebrates with his teammate Francisco Trincao. (Getty Images)
Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona celebrates with his teammate Francisco Trincao. (Getty Images)
football

Messi and Trincao give Barcelona comeback victory over Betis

Reuters, Seville
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:46 AM IST
  • Messi levelled for Barca in the 59th minute, less than two minutes after coming on, and then helped his side find a second goal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, 2nd left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool,(AP)
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, 2nd left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool,(AP)
football

City inflicts 3rd straight Anfield loss on ailing Liverpool

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:35 AM IST
  • A first victory for City at Liverpool since 2003 -- sparked by Ilkay Gundogan’s double -- nudges Pep Guardiola’s side closer to regaining the trophy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leicester's Jamie Vardy, right, reacts during the English Premier League match between Wolves and Leicester City at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton,.(AP)
Leicester's Jamie Vardy, right, reacts during the English Premier League match between Wolves and Leicester City at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton,.(AP)
football

Leicester held 0-0 at Wolves in Premier League

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:29 PM IST
  • Fábio Silva missed the best chance for Wolves in the 77th minute when he only had Kasper Schmeichel to beat. The Leicester goalkeeper extended his leg to deflect the 18-year-old striker’s shot wide with the sole of his boot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring their first goal.(REUTERS)
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring their first goal.(REUTERS)
football

Ibrahimovic nets 500th club goal as Milan beats Crotone 4-0

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:28 PM IST
Ibrahimovic nets 500th club goal as Milan beats Crotone 4-0
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min celebrate after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min celebrate after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Kane returns to help Tottenham back to winning ways

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:13 PM IST
The England skipper's return after missing the last two games with an ankle injury was sooner than expected and Tottenham's talisman was quickly back in the groove.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer(Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man Utd are not title contenders, says Solskjaer

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:10 PM IST
A win would have taken United level on points with leaders Manchester City, who have two games in hand and visit champions Liverpool later on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP