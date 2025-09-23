Why Real Madrid boycotted Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony: Full details and explanation

Real Madrid’s absence from the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday evening marked the second consecutive year the Spanish giants have boycotted football’s most prestigious gala. PSG’s Ousmane Dembélé claimed the men’s award pipping Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and his clubmate Vitinha. Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham(AP)

One of the major noticeable takeaways from the podium was that no Real Madrid player made it to the top three. This has sparked rumours whether the European giants passed the ceremony due to the same.

Institutional rift stems absence

The roots of Real Madrid’s boycott trace back to October last year, when the club made the controversial decision to withdraw from the ceremony after learning Vinícius Júnior would not win the men’s Ballon d’Or award for the season, which instead went to Manchester City’s Rodri. The club’s stance was unequivocal, with sources stating that “Ballon d’Or-UEFA does not respect Real Madrid. And Real Mardid does not go where they are not respected.”

President Florentino Pérez has maintained this hard-line approach, with sources inside the club suggesting he suspects UEFA influenced last year’s decision not to award Vinícius the Ballon d’Or, given the club’s continued support of the European Super League project. This institutional rift has proven impossible to heal, despite attempts at reconciliation.

Continued standoff

France Football even sent a delegate to Madrid in an attempt to rebuild the relationship ahead of the 2025 ceremony, but the attempt went unsuccessful. The club’s decision to boycott was made well before Monday’s ceremony, representing a continuation of their 2024 protest rather than reaction to any specific 2025 results.

The absence carries significant implications for the 15 time UCL Champions. Real Madrid had three players nominated for the 2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or award. Vinícius Junior, Kylian Mbappé, and Jude Bellingham, along Thibaut Courtois for the Yashin Trophy and Dean Huijsen for the Kopa Trophy. None attended the ceremony in Paris.

Broader implications

The boycott also had practical considerations this year. Real Madrid are to face Levante 24 hours after the gala, adding scheduling complications to their principled stance. However, this logistic concern appears secondary to the deeper institutional grievances.

This ongoing standoff highlights the tension between individual recognition and institutional pride. By refusing to send representatives, Real Madrid are placing their narrative and pride above the visibility and recognition of their own stars. This in turn sets a precedent that could influence future award ceremonies and the broader relationship between Europe’s elite clubs and football’s governing bodies.

The 2025 ceremony proceeded without any Real Madrid presence, underscoring how the club's dispute with the award’s organizers has evolved from a single-year protest to sustained institutional position that transcends individual results or player achievements.