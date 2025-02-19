Woman reunites Garnacho with lost dogs, gets training ground tour and match tickets

A Manchester United fan received an unforgettable experience after helping reunite winger Alejandro Garnacho with his lost dogs. Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho applauds fans after the match against Chelsea.(REUTERS)

Leah Smith, 26, was driving with her 10-year-old daughter, Eliza, near Garnacho’s home in Bowdon, Greater Manchester, when she spotted two dogs wandering alone. Recognising them from social media posts, she quickly managed to get them into her car, realising they belonged to the United star.

Wanting to ensure the dogs were safely returned, Leah drove to Manchester United’s Carrington training ground. Staff at the facility confirmed the dogs were indeed Freko and Burrows, who live with Garnacho, his partner Eva, and their one-year-old son, Enzo.

According to The Sun, Leah explained that after confirming the dogs’ identity, staff at Carrington kindly asked if she could take them back to Garnacho’s home. She agreed, and upon arrival, Eva was there to receive them and expressed her sincere gratitude.

Alejandro Garnacho's two dogs Freko and Burrows.(Instagram @garnacho7)

To show his appreciation, Garnacho and Eva later called Leah to thank her personally and surprised her with matchday tickets at Old Trafford. Leah, along with Eliza and her seven-year-old son, Jenson, got to watch United secure a 3-1 victory against Southampton on January 16 from the players’ family section.

Looking back on the incredible moment, Leah shared that it was a day her children would always cherish and thanked Garnacho and Eva for their generosity.

Leah, who lives just minutes away from Garnacho’s home, has since run into the Argentine forward again while he was out walking his dogs. Fans have praised the 20-year-old for his kind gesture.

Garnacho, who joined United’s academy from Atletico Madrid in 2020, made his first-team debut in 2022 and has since become a rising star for the club.