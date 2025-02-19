Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman reunites Garnacho with lost dogs, gets training ground tour and match tickets

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 19, 2025 09:06 AM IST

Manchester United winger's dogs found by fan, leading to heartfelt thanks and matchday surprise.

A Manchester United fan received an unforgettable experience after helping reunite winger Alejandro Garnacho with his lost dogs.

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho applauds fans after the match against Chelsea.(REUTERS)
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho applauds fans after the match against Chelsea.(REUTERS)

Leah Smith, 26, was driving with her 10-year-old daughter, Eliza, near Garnacho’s home in Bowdon, Greater Manchester, when she spotted two dogs wandering alone. Recognising them from social media posts, she quickly managed to get them into her car, realising they belonged to the United star.

Wanting to ensure the dogs were safely returned, Leah drove to Manchester United’s Carrington training ground. Staff at the facility confirmed the dogs were indeed Freko and Burrows, who live with Garnacho, his partner Eva, and their one-year-old son, Enzo.

According to The Sun, Leah explained that after confirming the dogs’ identity, staff at Carrington kindly asked if she could take them back to Garnacho’s home. She agreed, and upon arrival, Eva was there to receive them and expressed her sincere gratitude.

Alejandro Garnacho's two dogs Freko and Burrows.(Instagram @garnacho7)
Alejandro Garnacho's two dogs Freko and Burrows.(Instagram @garnacho7)

To show his appreciation, Garnacho and Eva later called Leah to thank her personally and surprised her with matchday tickets at Old Trafford. Leah, along with Eliza and her seven-year-old son, Jenson, got to watch United secure a 3-1 victory against Southampton on January 16 from the players’ family section.

Looking back on the incredible moment, Leah shared that it was a day her children would always cherish and thanked Garnacho and Eva for their generosity.

Leah, who lives just minutes away from Garnacho’s home, has since run into the Argentine forward again while he was out walking his dogs. Fans have praised the 20-year-old for his kind gesture.

Garnacho, who joined United’s academy from Atletico Madrid in 2020, made his first-team debut in 2022 and has since become a rising star for the club.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On