World's costliest female footballer's transfer fee 200 times less than Neymar's men's record: Olivia Smith opens doors

Canadian forward Olivia Smith grabbed global headlines by becoming the most expensive female footballer ever. She was signed by Arsenal from Liverpool for a world-record transfer fee of £1 million, which is approximately ₹11.3 crore (USD 1.34 million). Canada's Olivia Smith became the costliest female footballer of the world(AP)

The 20-year-old smashed the previous transfer record in the women’s game, overtaking the £900,000 ( ₹10.2 crore) that Chelsea paid for American star Naomi Girma from San Diego Wave earlier this year.

Clare Wheatley, Arsenal's director of women's football, praised the young star’s potential, saying: “She’s one of the most talented young players in the game and has huge potential for further development here at the club.”

Still, the women’s game remains far behind the men's in financial terms. For context, Neymar’s 2017 record transfer from Barcelona to PSG cost USD 262 million (approx. ₹2,200 crore), nearly 200 times more than Olivia Smith's transfer fee. Kylian Mbappe joined PSG for USD 216 million and is the second most expensive player of all time.

Olivia Smith, who signed a four-year deal with the North London club, comes with an impressive record. After a strong collegiate season with Penn State, she moved to Sporting Lisbon in 2023 and netted 16 goals in 28 appearances. A year later, she joined Liverpool, where she scored nine goals in 25 games.

Olivia Smith has already made a name for herself in international football. She became Canada’s youngest-ever international when she made her debut at just 15 in 2019.

Arsenal’s head coach, Renee Slegers, expressed her enthusiasm: “Olivia is an exciting young player and we believe she can make a big contribution here at Arsenal. We’ve been impressed by her mentality and character, excelling in two European leagues at such a young age.”

Smith herself is eager for the challenge ahead: “It’s my dream to compete for the biggest titles here in England and in Europe, and I’m excited to get started and contribute to doing that here with Arsenal.”

The steady rise of transfer fees in recent years (women's football):

Keira Walsh moved to Barcelona in 2022 for USD 513,000

In 2024, Mayra Ramirez joined Chelsea for USD 542,000

Racheal Kundananji became the first to cross USD 788,000 in 2024

That figure was quickly exceeded by Girma's move to Chelsea, becoming the first USD 1 million women's soccer player.

Nonetheless, Smith’s transfer represents a bold new era — one where young talent is increasingly valued and women footballers are finally beginning to receive recognition both on the pitch and in the market.

Arsenal, 15-time English champions and reigning UEFA Women’s Champions League winners, have added a potent weapon to their squad — and Olivia Smith, the new record-holder, is ready to rise to the occasion.