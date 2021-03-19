Zidane says Liverpool draw not a distraction for Real Madrid
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Liverpool will be physically demanding opponents after the two sides were drawn together in the Champions League quarter-finals, but the glamour tie will not distract them from their La Liga title bid.
The 13-times European champions were pitted against last season's Premier League winners in Friday's draw, in a repeat of the 2018 final, which Zidane's side won 3-1.
However with Real sitting third in La Liga, just six points below Atletico Madrid in top spot, their focus for now remains on domestic issues, starting with Saturday's visit to Celta Vigo.
"We know Liverpool: they'll demand a lot from us physically, but this is for us to think about after the international break," Zidane told a news conference.
"This season as a whole is tough. We can't get ahead of ourselves, we have to take things day by day and be ready for whatever happens. We know we're alive in the title race and we want to carry on working hard for that.
"Every year the final stretch of the season is do or die. I'm not focusing on the schedule, rather the day-to-day. That's what really gets us going. We're alive, we're working hard and that's inspiration enough for us."
The meetings with Liverpool sandwich a Clasico tie against arch-rivals Barcelona, which could have a pivotal say in the title race.
Eden Hazard will be absent for Saturday's trip to Galicia with a muscle problem as his injury nightmare at the Bernabeu continues, and Zidane said the club are working on a specific plan for the Belgian.
"We want Eden to recover properly, completely. That's the most important thing for us," he said.
"We don't want him to have surgery. We'll have a distinct plan for him. We want him back and firing."
Hazard will be joined on the sidelines by defenders Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola, as well as fellow forward Mariano Diaz.
Zidane says Liverpool draw not a distraction for Real Madrid
Man United to face Granada in Europa League quarterfinals
- Arsenal will be the third straight British opponent for Slavia Prague, the unbeaten leader of the Czech league. Slavia eliminated Leicester and Rangers in the previous rounds.
Bayern vs PSG, Real vs Liverpool: Champions League favourites drawn in same half
Stimac has helped transform many players into 'proper machines', says Sandhu
Fulham captain Cairney could miss rest of season: Parker
Intense, tough & driven: India's finest homegrown coach is just getting started
- As interim coach of NorthEast United, Jamil deadpanned through television interviews during a string of 11 unbeaten games which also made him the first Indian to reach the play-off stage of the Indian Super League (ISL).
PSG needs Neymar return to boost its fading title defense
Gerrard calls on UEFA to act after player 'racially abused'
'It is a disgrace': Lloris disappointed after Tottenham's Europa League exit
Zagreb stun Tottenham, Manchester United reach Europa League last eight
Chelsea dancing to the Tuchel tune
- “It's a big step and feels excellent,” said Tuchel who is unbeaten in 13 games as Chelsea coach since replacing Frank Lampard last January.
England axe Alexander-Arnold, recall Lingard for World Cup qualifiers
Lingard recalled by England after nearly 2 years away
- Lingard, who was a member of the England team that reached the World Cup semifinals in 2018, last played for his country at the Nations League finals in June 2019.