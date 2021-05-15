Home / Sports / Football / Zlatan out of Euros, says Sweden boss Andersson
Zlatan out of Euros, says Sweden boss Andersson

Reuters | , Gothenburg, Sweden
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 07:17 PM IST

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is out of Sweden's plans for the Euro 2020 tournament due to a knee injury sustained while playing for AC Milan against Juventus, Sweden boss Janne Andersson has said.

Ibrahimovic came out of international retirement in March after an absence of almost five years from the national team, and was due to be named as part of the Sweden squad on Tuesday.

"Today I have spoken to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has unfortunately communicated that his injury will prevent him from taking part in the Euros this summer," Andersson said in a statement.

"It is of course very sad, mostly for Zlatan but also for us. I hope to see him back on the pitch again as soon as possible," he added.

