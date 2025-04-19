Former Croatia midfielder Nikola Pokrivac dies in car accident at age 39

Nikola Pokrivac, a former Croatia national team midfielder who played at the 2008 European Championship, has died in a car accident, his country's soccer federation said. He was 39. The federation announced that Pokrivac died Friday night in a car accident in the city of Karlovac. Croatian midfielder Nikola Pokrivac heads the ball during the final Euro 2008 Championships Group B football match.(AFP)

Pokrivac played for Dinamo Zagreb, Monaco and Salzburg before being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2015. Pokrivac made 15 appearances for Croatia's national team.

Marijan Kustic, president of the Croatian Football Federation, called Pokrivac a “great football player” who “showed great courage in life by overcoming a terrible disease.” He offered condolences to Pokrivac's family.

Dinamo said in a statement that Pokrivac was a talented midfielder who played 69 times for the team and participated in four championship titles.