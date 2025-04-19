Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former Croatia midfielder Nikola Pokrivac dies in car accident at age 39

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 19, 2025 07:47 PM IST

Nikola Pokrivac played for Dinamo Zagreb, Monaco and Salzburg before being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2015.

Nikola Pokrivac, a former Croatia national team midfielder who played at the 2008 European Championship, has died in a car accident, his country's soccer federation said. He was 39. The federation announced that Pokrivac died Friday night in a car accident in the city of Karlovac.

Croatian midfielder Nikola Pokrivac heads the ball during the final Euro 2008 Championships Group B football match.(AFP)
Croatian midfielder Nikola Pokrivac heads the ball during the final Euro 2008 Championships Group B football match.(AFP)

Pokrivac played for Dinamo Zagreb, Monaco and Salzburg before being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2015. Pokrivac made 15 appearances for Croatia's national team.

Marijan Kustic, president of the Croatian Football Federation, called Pokrivac a “great football player” who “showed great courage in life by overcoming a terrible disease.” He offered condolences to Pokrivac's family.

Dinamo said in a statement that Pokrivac was a talented midfielder who played 69 times for the team and participated in four championship titles.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
News / Sports / Former Croatia midfielder Nikola Pokrivac dies in car accident at age 39
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On