Ground realities

In search of a home, they tried Kolhapur, Guwahati and Ranchi. With time running out in a season where clubs have more responsibility than they have ever had in the Indian Super League (ISL), things were getting desperate. Then, at the proverbial last minute, Pune accepted Inter Kashi. Image caption: Gaurav Bora (right) after scoring Churchill Brothers's first goal in the Indian Super League. (ISL)

That meant adopting as home a stadium nearly 1500km away from Varanasi, where Inter Kashi are from. One that has not hosted ISL matches for years. For Kashi’s first home match, against Kerala Blasters, there were more supporters for the away team.

Nomadic state Since Inter Kashi were founded in 2023, they have played I-League games in Kalyani near Kolkata. 2025-26 was their first season in the ISL and Inter Kashi initially offered to play all games away. “I still feel – kind of temporary about myself,” Willy Loman said in “Death Of A Salesman”. Inter Kashi would know.

Inter Kashi’s nomadic state reflects how ready stadia in Varanasi or Uttar Pradesh, a state with more people than Brazil, are for the ISL. Ditto Punjab FC continuing with Delhi as home. Inter Kashi president Prithvijit Das said the club asked the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to write to the Uttar Pradesh government for help to play in the state but does not know what came of it.

It would be easy to fling the rule book on Kashi and question why they were in Pune and not at a ground in India’s most populous state? But doing that would be like penalising Indian football academies for not having the kind of facilities they have in, say, Japan. Also, it would remove a club from the system at a time when investors are hard to come by.

It isn’t easy for ISL clubs to focus on infrastructure. Acquiring land rarely is in India. (Das said Kashi has land in Varanasi but the club’s investor has backed out.) Survival is a struggle for most clubs so talk of such spending can feel trite. Asia’s oldest extant clubs in Kolkata could and should have shown the way by moving from land that has never been theirs. Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting have been around since the 19th century but have little beyond legacy to call their own.

Beyond Mohun Bagan redoing their pitch once, little changed after the clubs joined the ISL, a competition that had promised functional academies at all franchises by 2018, four years after it began. It is ironic that Mohun Bagan, who spend heavily on players for the first team, do little about things that can serve a club’s long-term interest.