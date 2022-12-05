Home / Sports / 'He's a teacher and he's my idol': Brazil star reveals lessons from Neymar ahead of South Korea clash in the last 16

'He's a teacher and he's my idol': Brazil star reveals lessons from Neymar ahead of South Korea clash in the last 16

sports
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 02:47 PM IST

As per latest reports, Neymar has recovered from his injury and is all set to play against South Korea in the round of 16 match on Tuesday, December 6.

Brazil's forward Neymar (AP)
Brazil's forward Neymar (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Brazil suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Cameroon in the group stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022. It was the first defeat for the five-time World Cup winners in the group stage of a World Cup in the 21st century. Brazil striker Neymar missed the match due to injury but he still played a role in boosting his teammate Rodrygo's confidence and lifting the spirits in the Brazilian camp.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi picks four countries to win trophy in Qatar and his choices could surprise you

“Neymar gave me so much confidence before the match: he wanted to show me his support. He’s a teacher and he’s my idol; it’s an honor for me to play with him,” said Rodrygo as quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

“At the end of the match, he complimented me and told me to continue like this, despite the defeat. He told me not to think about what happened with Cameroon, to leave it behind me and look forward,” he added.

As per latest reports, Neymar has recovered from his injury and is all set to play against South Korea in the round of 16 match on Tuesday, December 6.

"Neymar will play tomorrow. Neymar has a special training this afternoon," said Brazil manager Tite.

Having lifted their fifth title in 2002, Brazil are hoping to win the World Cup after two decades. They finished top of points table in the group stages, with two wins in three games.

South Korea, on the other hand, somehow managed to make it to the round of 16 after being tied with Uruguay on four points. But the Asian nation qualified on the basis of a better goal difference. They had a two goal advantage over Uruguay after the conclusion of group stage clashes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
neymar brazil fifa world cup + 1 more
neymar brazil fifa world cup

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out