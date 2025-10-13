The host Chicago Blackhawks and the Utah Mammoth enter Monday's matchup with five combined one-goal games in as many contests this season. Another close game could be

Because Utah boasts the lone victory in that span, the words of Mammoth forward Dylan Guenther might sound like a salve to Chicago.

"I think just as you get more comfortable playing in close games and you're in those situations all the time, you get better at it," Guenther said. "Those are the ones you want to play in when the game is close. The game is on the line. Every shift matters, and that's when we want to be at our best."

Visiting Utah edged Nashville 3-2 in overtime Saturday behind a goal and assist from Guenther, who scored the game-winner 2:56 into overtime.

Chicago came within 15.7 seconds of playing its second straight overtime game earlier in the day but surrendered a late goal to lose 3-2 to Montreal in the Blackhawks' home opener.

The Blackhawks and their opponents have been tied at 2 after two periods in each of the club's three games. Chicago generated 12 of its 22 shots against the Canadiens in the third period but was unable to capitalize on the late push.

Captain Nick Foligno senses the locker room is eager to make adjustments.

"That's the beautiful thing about our team is we have an understanding that every day we have an opportunity to get better," Foligno said. "The mindset is knowing that we have to find a way to get it done now and make sure our fans feel good about our game.

"We did a lot of good things but didn't get the job done. It's that mentality, that little attitude snarl that we have to come back with."

Better late than never, as the newly renamed Mammoth can attest. After missing the playoffs by eight points in 2024-25 its inaugural season while skating as the Utah Hockey Club Utah hopes Saturday's victory generates momentum in the short and long term.

"I think you look back at last year, and we had a ton of overtime games that went the wrong way for us," Utah's Jack McBain said. "When you're sitting there at the end of the year and you're in a playoff race, those are the ones you kind of look back at if you could find a way to get those. Huge win for us."

Chicago tallied 39 penalty minutes, which led to 10 Montreal power plays. Two goals against Blackhawks netminder Spencer Knight came with the Canadiens on the man advantage.

Jason Dickinson missed the game for Chicago and is day-to- day. Other forwards have contributed in his absence, including Frank Nazar, whose two assists Saturday gave him five points in three games.

"I got a lot better," said Nazar, 21. "I feel good with the puck and defensively. I've got to sniff blood and know when it's time to attack."

Utah went 3-1 against Chicago last season, with two games decided by one goal.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.