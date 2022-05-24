Asia Cup hockey: Japan crush India, qualify for Super 4s

There is something about Jakarta’s GBK Sports Complex that brings out the best in Japanese hockey. Four years ago, the ‘Samurai’ rose to their zenith in the sport when they won the Asian Games gold for the first time. Back at the venue for the Asia Cup, Japan hammered holders India 5-2 in Pool A to progress to the second round on Tuesday.

Having drubbed hosts Indonesia 9-0 on Monday, Japan produced another robust performance to outplay an inexperienced and experimental Indian squad and qualify for the Super 4s. Ken Nagayoshi (24th), Kosei Kawabe (40th, 56th), Ryoma Ooka (49th) and Koji Yamasaki (54th) scored for the winners. Pawan Rajbhar (45th) and Uttam Singh (50th) scored for India.

India face the eliminated Indonesia, who were crushed 0-13 by three-time champions Pakistan in the other Pool A clash, next in a must-win tie on Thursday. India’s progress to the Super 4s depends on the Japan-Pakistan clash on Thursday. India must beat the hosts by a big margin and hope Japan beat Pakistan to have a chance of advancing. Any other result would mean elimination.

“In the first two quarters we had no rhythm. In the last two quarters, we created chances but were unable to convert. In the last quarter our defence did not come together, which is why we lost. It is very difficult to defend with two players down and we could not. Let’s see what happens in the next match,” a dejected India skipper Birendra Lakra said after the match.

Japan more or less dominated India throughout the 60 minutes with more shots on goal (9 to 5), circle penetrations (18 to 16), possession (53%) and penalty corners (4 to 2). India made things worse for themselves by earning three cards—including a yellow—to one green of Japan.

In Pool B, Malaysia beat four-time champions South Korea to progress to the Super 4s while Bangladesh beat Oman 2-1. The top two teams from the two pools will play in the Supers 4s with the top two qualifying for the final and the bottom two facing in the bronze playoff.

The Asia Cup is a qualifying tournament for the 2023 World Cup with the top three teams making it to the event to be held in in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. India have qualified as hosts and have thus fielded a developmental team, in which 11 are making their international debut in this eight-team tournament.