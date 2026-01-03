Can Marijne make India turn the corner, again?

NEW DELHI Hockey India (HI) on Friday made official what had been doing the rounds in the game’s circle ever since Harendra Singh quit last month — Sjoerd Marijne was appointed the chief coach of the Indian women’s hockey team for a third time.

The Dutchman was first named coach in 2017 following which he was put in-charge of the men’s team for a few months before returning to the role in 2018. In the next three years, the 51-year-old identified players, gave them important responsibilities, and put them in critical positions to build a solid, cohesive unit.

Vandana Katariya was given the role of scoring goals. He identified the burly Gurjit Kaur as the team’s primary drag-flicker. A natural leader, Rani Rampal was made captain and handed the playmaker’s role while the experienced Sushila Chanu and Deep Grace Ekka were made the pillars of defence with a solid keeper in Savita Punia.

Marijne made the others rally around these players which eventually yielded India — a team which could barely compete with the best a few years earlier — an unprecedented fourth place finish at Tokyo 2021, missing the medal by a whisker.

Marijne left post the Games to spend more time with family but the transition has been anything but smooth, beginning a phase of the team’s slump. Under Marijne’s chosen successor Janneke Schopman, India failed to make the cut for the 2024 Paris Olympics which cost the Dutch woman her job.

Former coach Harendra returned to coach the team last year. Though he made attempts to bring in changes, the results worsened as India finished ninth and last in the Pro League, getting relegated to the Nations Cup and missed out on qualifying for the World Cup via the Asia Cup. What made it worse was that the relationship between Harendra and some seniors broke down leading to the former’s resignation last month.

Enter Marijne

Marijne has been appointed given his history and results with the Indian team. It has also been reliably learnt that members of the team had recommended his name to the authorities due to his record and relationship with the players. But the Dutchman will be inheriting a very different team from the one he had taken under his wing in 2017.

Rani, Vandana and Deep among others of the old guard have either retired or faded away. Only Savita and Sushila — both of whom have been out of action due to injuries — are there. Whether they will last till Los Angeles 2028 is a big question too. In addition, there have been reports about rifts in the team which started surfacing after Harendra’s resignation last month.

The team has been on a losing streak of late, winning just five but losing 13 of their 23 matches last year, with a dismal win percentage of 21.7. They missed the bus for the Paris Olympics and have been relegated from the elite Pro League. They have missed two chances of making the World Cup in August.

Marijne, who lands in India on January 14, will begin his term from January 19 when the national coaching camp starts. The Dutchman’s immediate challenge will be to help India qualify for the World Cup in Netherlands and Belgium via the FIH World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad from March 8-14.

If they miss that bus, the Salima Tete-led team will enter the dark ages of Indian women’s hockey, completely cut off from elite competition. In an important year, they will also have the Asian Games in Japan which is a qualifier for LA 2028.

“It’s great to be back. After 4.5 years, I return with fresh energy and a clear vision to support the team’s growth and help the players achieve their full potential on the world stage,” Marijne, who has coached Dutch clubs and the Netherlands women’s team since leaving India, said in a statement.

Return of Lombard

Marijne will be supported by former Argentina player Matias Vila, who made his debut in 1997 and competed at the 2000 and 2004 Olympics, as analytical coach.

Also making his return to the Indian hockey setup is Wayne Lombard as scientific advisor and head of athletic performance. Lombard was crucial in making the Indian women fitter, stronger and faster which helped them enter the top-10 in the world for the first time. He will be supported by Rodet Yila and Ciara Yila.

“We welcome Sjoerd Marijne, and the entire support staff to the Indian hockey family. We extend our gratitude to the sports ministry and Sports Authority of India (SAI) for expediting the appointment in order to ensure the team’s preparations for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers is not hampered,” HI president Dilip Tirkey said. “Emphasis has been laid on fitness of the team which was one of the key reasons for Indian women’s historic performance in Tokyo. We look forward to a fruitful stint.”

To expect Marijne to come here, swish his wand and deliver results would be like living in a fool’s paradise. The miracle of Tokyo 2021 was years in the making. The 51-year-old has been given the staff he wants but the question is whether he will be able to bring together a disjointed unit and make India turn the corner, again.