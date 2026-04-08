Drag-flicker Deepika, goalie Savita return for India women's hockey tour to Argentina

New Delhi, Salima Tete will continue to lead India, while drag-flicker Deepika and experienced goalkeeper Savita make a comeback to the 24-member national women's hockey squad announced on Wednesday for the tour of Argentina later this month.

The tour will also see the return of defender Jyoti and forward Mumtaz Khan, strengthening both ends of the field.

India will play four matches against Argentina from April 13 to 17 in Buenos Aires in what will be a key exposure tour ahead of the World Cup and the Asian Games later this year.

Head coach Sjoerd Marijne said the tour would be crucial in testing combinations and building squad depth.

"This tour is a valuable opportunity for us to give more players international exposure and test them against a very strong opponent like Argentina," he stated in a release.

"It's important for us to build depth within the squad, and experiences like these help young players understand the demands of top-level hockey while also giving us a chance to test out various combinations."

The biggest boost for the squad is the return of fit-again forward Deepika after a period of rehabilitation and she is set to resume her role as the team's primary drag-flicker

In her absence, players like Navneet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Udita and Annu had stepped up during the qualifiers.

Deepika's return now adds depth and experience to the attack.

Goalkeeper Savita missed the recent qualifiers and her comeback will bolster the defence against a strong Argentine attack.

Bichu Devi Kharibam, who did well in regular goalkeeper Savita's brief absence, retains her place.

Squad:

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Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Manisha Chauhan, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Udita.

Midfielders: Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete, Neha, Deepika Soreng, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Ishika.

Forwards: Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Annu, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Mumtaz Khan.

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