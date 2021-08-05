Festival at Surender’s home in Haryana after Olympic bronze in hockey

Celebrations are on at the Kurukshetra residence of Surender Kumar -- a member of the India men’s hockey team which has won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Relatives, neighbours and even politicians have been visiting the 28-year-old hockey player’s residence in Sector 8 in Kurukshetra in Haryana as soon as the team defeated Germany 5-4 to win an Olympics medal after 41 years.

“It is like a festival for us as Surender’s hardwork has borne fruit,” said Kumar’s father Malkhan Singh.

Malkhan, a farmer, said, “I have arranged everything for my children even though there were financial problems in my family. But Surender’s hard work and dedication for hockey helped him play for the country.”

Also Read | ‘Proud moment,’ says Sreejesh’s father on India men’s hockey bronze at Olympics

Surender’s mother Neelam Devi also shared her happiness as she said, “Surender has turned my dream into a reality. I cannot express my happiness in words.”

“Today, I am happier than I was on my wedding day,” she said.

Kumar was also a part of the national team that participated in the 2016 Summer Olympics. He is currently posted as a manager with the Food Corporation of India at Delhi. He started playing hockey at the age of 10 and in 2010, he started playing for Haryana and helped the state team win gold in national competitions.

His family credited Kumar’s coach Gurvinder Singh with his success. Singh said, “It is a big achievement for the country. Surender’s experience also helped the team as he was playing his second Olympics.”