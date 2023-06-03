Home / Sports / Hockey / FIH Pro League: India beat Great Britain in shootout

FIH Pro League: India beat Great Britain in shootout

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 03, 2023 09:02 PM IST

India followed up on their brilliant 5-1 win over Belgium by beating the hosts in convincing fashion

The Indian men's hockey team held its nerves to pull off a stellar 4-2 shootout win against Great Britain to bag the bonus point after the two teams drew 4-4 in regulation time in the FIH Pro League at the Lee Valley Stadium in London on Saturday.

FIH Pro League: India beat Great Britain in shootout
FIH Pro League: India beat Great Britain in shootout

Goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak was outstanding in his efforts to make two crucial saves in the shootout while Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay and Abhishek scored.

In regulation time, Harmanpreet Singh (7th), Mandeep Singh (19th), Sukhjeet Singh (28th) and Abhishek (50th) scored for India while Sam Ward (8th, 40th, 47th, 53rd) scored four goals to halt India from registering an outright win. Ward's effort not only ensures Great Britain stay on top of the nine-team standings but that they also remain unbeaten in regulation time this season.

India's campaign now moves to Eindhoven where they will take on Netherlands (June 7) and Argentina (June 8).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian hockey team
indian hockey team
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out