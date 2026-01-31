Former hockey captain Manpreet Singh clears the air after failing to make 33-man probables list: ‘Since Paris Olympics’

There was a lot of surprise as Hockey India announced the list of 33 probables who could make it to the upcoming training camp in Rourkela, as fans noticed the missing veteran presence of former captain Manpreet Singh. Despite reports stating that the player was dropped due to disciplinary infractions just short of a record-equalling 412th cap for India, he himself has stepped in the say his piece and clear the air regarding the matter.

Earlier in the week, a report in The Tribune had alleged that Manpreet alongside veteran teammates Dilpreet Singh and Kishan Pathak bad been docked by HI for consuming banned substances during a recent tour of South Africa, where they reportedly indulged in cannabis-infused food. However, coach Craig Fulton played down the reports, saying that Manpreet and co. had been provided rest from the training camp heading into a busy period for the team.

Manpreet was most recently at the heart of Ranchi Royals’ run to the final of the Hockey India League, and took to his own X profile in turn to clarify that his non-inclusion in the probables list was a request he made himself – in order to earn rest and recovery after a jam-packed schedule which kept him away from his young family.

Writing on social media, Manpreet said: “Since the Paris Olympics, it’s been non-stop hockey for me. Back-to-back tournaments, across Asia, Europe, Australia and South Africa. Last year, my wife Illi and I were blessed with my second baby girl. With all the camps and tournaments lined up one after another, I’ve hardly been able to spend quality time with my family.”