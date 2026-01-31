Former hockey captain Manpreet Singh clears the air after failing to make 33-man probables list: ‘Since Paris Olympics’
Manpreet was a shock exclusion from the probables for the training camp in Rourkela, but amidst disciplinary action reports, he reveals he requested a break.
There was a lot of surprise as Hockey India announced the list of 33 probables who could make it to the upcoming training camp in Rourkela, as fans noticed the missing veteran presence of former captain Manpreet Singh. Despite reports stating that the player was dropped due to disciplinary infractions just short of a record-equalling 412th cap for India, he himself has stepped in the say his piece and clear the air regarding the matter.
Earlier in the week, a report in The Tribune had alleged that Manpreet alongside veteran teammates Dilpreet Singh and Kishan Pathak bad been docked by HI for consuming banned substances during a recent tour of South Africa, where they reportedly indulged in cannabis-infused food. However, coach Craig Fulton played down the reports, saying that Manpreet and co. had been provided rest from the training camp heading into a busy period for the team.
Manpreet was most recently at the heart of Ranchi Royals’ run to the final of the Hockey India League, and took to his own X profile in turn to clarify that his non-inclusion in the probables list was a request he made himself – in order to earn rest and recovery after a jam-packed schedule which kept him away from his young family.
Writing on social media, Manpreet said: “Since the Paris Olympics, it’s been non-stop hockey for me. Back-to-back tournaments, across Asia, Europe, Australia and South Africa. Last year, my wife Illi and I were blessed with my second baby girl. With all the camps and tournaments lined up one after another, I’ve hardly been able to spend quality time with my family.”
Focus shifts to new page with fresh Pro League campaign
Manpreet was captain as India ended their long Olympic medal hoodoo with bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and followed it up with another bronze in Paris 2024. While it has been a tough patch for the men's team in terms of results, the players and HI themselves remain bullish about making a better showing in the FIH Pro League after resting their batteries.
“I had been meaning to request for a break before the season picks up steam with World Cup and Asian Games this year,” explained 33-year-old Manpreet. “After a fantastic HIL, where my team Ranchi Royals played [the] final, Coach spoke to me & informed of his decision to allow me this much-needed rest. While this short break will allow me time with fam, it will also help me recharge mentally & comeback stronger for [the] team.”
India are yet to begin their Pro League campaign for the season, but will know Manpreet plays a crucial role in controlling the tempo through the middle. He stands just one appearance short in the all-time list behind HI president Dilip Tirkey, and will have intentions of eclipsing that number as the campaign begins in Odisha in mid-February.