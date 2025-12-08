Germany shatter India’s dreams with 5-1 thrashing

India lost 1-5 to seven-time champions and title holders Germany in the semi-final in Chennai on Sunday. (Hockey India) India's junior hockey team lost 5-1 to Germany in the semi-finals, ending their hopes of winning the World Cup on home soil. NEW DELHI: The Indian hockey team’s dream of winning the Junior World Cup again on home soil was shattered by defending champions Germany, who thrashed the hosts 5-1 in the semi-finals in Chennai on Sunday.

While Anmol Ekka (51st) sounded the board for India, Lukas Kossel (14th, 30th), Titus Wex (15th), Jonas von Gersum (40th) and Ben Hasbach (49th) had scored by then for Germany, who will take on Spain in Wednesday’s final. Spain beat Argentina 2-1 in the other semi-final.

Germany were in control from the start. Aggressive in their press, they forced India to play in their own half. Germany made multiple attacks in the first quarter but the quarter-final hero against Belgium, goalkeeper Princedeep Singh, did well to step out and make incredible saves.

Germany won their first penalty corner (PC) and Quirin Nahr’s shot struck Ankit Pal’s body in front of goal. The visitors were awarded a stroke which was converted by Kossel. A minute later, India were 2-0 down as Wex’s pass inside the circle met an unlucky deflection off Sunil Palakshappa Bennur’s foot and the ball rolled in.

Right before half-time, Germany won their second PC, which was successfully converted by Kossel who slotted the ball into the bottom left corner.

Germany won another PC in the third quarter but captain Paul Glander’s flick went off-target. But they didn’t have to wait long as Jannik Enaux dribbled down the middle and passed it ahead to Alec von Schwerin through the Indian defence and he chipped the ball past the goalkeeper. Von Gersum tapped in to make 4-0.

Four minutes into the fourth quarter, Germany played a long aerial pass over the Indian defence to Hasbach and he dribbled around Princedeep to score.

India won their first PC deep into the final quarter and converted it through Ekka for a consolation goal.

India will face Argentina for bronze on Wednesday.

India girls fail to make QFs

The Indian women’s team failed to make the quarter-finals of the Junior World Cup in Santiago after finishing second in Pool C. Toppers of all the six groups qualified directly for the quarter-finals with the two best among those finishing second also making the cut. Unfortunately for India, they ended third in that list.

India beat South Africa

The senior Indian men’s team defeated South Africa 5-2 in Cape Town on Sunday in the first of three Tests. Shilanand Lakra (12th), Aditya Lalage (14th), Amit Rohidas (48th), skipper Harmanpreet Singh (53rd) and Dilpreet Singh (55th) scored for India and Mustaphaa Cassiem (4th) and Viwe Mbata (39th) for the hosts.