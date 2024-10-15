HIL auction: India defender Udita earns the big money

‘Udita for ₹32 lakh, going once, going twice, sold!’ India defender and penalty corner specialist Udita was bought by Bengal Tigers for ₹ 32 lakh. (HI)

Even though the costliest buy of the women’s Hockey India League (HIL) was less than half of the men – India skipper Harmanpreet Singh was sold to Soorma Hockey Club for ₹78 lakh – India hockey defender Udita was ecstatic at coming out as the most expensive player of the women’s auction here on Tuesday, going to Bengal Tigers for ₹32 lakh.

“My nervousness increased especially after watching the men’s auction the last two days. Also, the boys have played HIL earlier while it is the first time for us,” said the 26-year-old, who also doubles up as a penalty corner (PC) specialist.

“It is a proud moment for me. I was quite tense about how the auction will progress. But I guess I am really lucky to come out as the most expensive player of the women’s auction.”

Barring Yibbi Jansen, the second most expensive player sold in the women’s auction, all other top five costliest buys were Indians. Paris Olympics hero Jansen, who scored nine goals in the French capital to guide the Netherlands to gold, was sold to Odisha Warriors for ₹29 lakh.

While India forward Lalremsiami was sold to Bengal Tigers for ₹25 lakh to become the third costliest player, Sunelita Toppo went to Delhi SG Pipers for ₹24 lakh. Jharkhand’s Sangita Kumari was the fifth most expensive player, going to Delhi SG Pipers for ₹22 lakh.

Problems arose after the main Indian hockey team players were sold out in the first lot and there were no buyers for the rest of the core probables who had ₹10 lakh as their base price.

With a reduced team price purse of just ₹2 crore – it was ₹4 crore for the men’s auction – and four less teams than the men, the four outfit owners were finding it difficult to up the scale during the bidding wars as they had to purchase 24 players, including eight foreigners, in that cap. As a result, many Indian players went unsold in the morning session.

“The purse cap of ₹2 crore for women is too low to buy 24 players. It needs to change in the future,” said a team representative on condition of anonymity. “On top of that, there were eight teams in the men’s auction but only four in women, meaning half the slots available.”

Seeing they were going unsold, Indian senior and junior players, who were following the auction, made a collective appeal to the HIL governing committee, requesting them to reduce their base price from ₹10 to ₹2 lakh which the committee approved in quick time.

“We believe this adjustment will benefit both the players and the league, fostering greater competitiveness and excitement in women’s hockey,” said an HIL governing committee statement. “The Hockey India League remains committed to the development of the sport at all levels and continues to work closely with players to ensure the league’s success and growth.”

After the approval, Madhuri Kindo ( ₹3.40 lakh to Odisha Warriors), Jyoti Chhatri ( ₹5 lakh to Odisha Warriors), Deepika Soreng ( ₹2.20 lakh to Soorma Hockey Club) and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal ( ₹4.90 lakh to Odisha Warriors) all managed to get sold for the inaugural edition of the women’s HIL.

Both India skipper Salima Tete and goalkeeper Savita Punia were sold to Soorma Hockey Club for ₹20 lakh each.

Belgium’s Charlotte Englebert ( ₹16 lakh to Soorma Hockey Club), German Charlotte Stapenhorst ( ₹16 lakh to Soorma Hockey Club) and Australian Jocelyn Bartram ( ₹15 lakh to Odisha Warriors) were the other notable buys.