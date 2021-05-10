Home / Sports / Hockey / Hockey India mourns death of former player Fernandez
Hockey India logo. (Twitter)
Hockey India logo. (Twitter)
hockey

Hockey India mourns death of former player Fernandez

Fernandez, a former Assistant Customs Commissioner (Karnataka), had represented the Indian junior team in 1975 playing as a forward.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 12:14 PM IST

Hockey India on Monday mourned the death of former player George Fernandez, who was battling COVID-19 in Bengaluru.

The 67-year-old died on Sunday due to complications related to the disease.

"We at Hockey India are deeply saddened to learn about the untimely demise of George Fernandez, who represented our nation at the Junior level," HI president Gyanendro Ningombam said in a press release.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family in this moment of grief."

Fernandez, a former Assistant Customs Commissioner (Karnataka), had represented the Indian junior team in 1975 playing as a forward.

He also played for his home state Karnataka at the junior level in the year 1975-76.

On Saturday, two of India's most revered hockey stars, Ravinder Pal Singh and M K Kaushi, who were both members of the 1980 Moscow Olympics winning side, had died due to COVID-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hockey india
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.