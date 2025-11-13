The Toronto Maple Leafs are not only losing games, they are losing players at a rapid rate as they prepare to host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. Hurting Maple Leafs gear up to host dangerous Kings

The Maple Leafs finished their 5-3 road loss to Boston Bruins on Tuesday without captain Auston Matthews and No. 1 goaltender Anthony Stolarz .

Matthews left the game in the second period after taking a hit in the back from Boston defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

"I think it's a penalty, personally, but I'm not the referee," Toronto coach Craig Berube said. "I don't like the hit. He's in a vulnerable position."

Matthews returned a hit on Zadorov before finishing his shift.

No matter who is available, the Maple Leafs appear to have a difficult task against the Kings, who are coming off a 5-1 road win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday and have won two in a row, as well as three of their past four.

As for Matthews, he was to be assessed on Wednesday, a day off for the team.

After the game, Berube was uncertain about the severity of the injury.

"I don't know exactly," he said. "I can't give you a timeline or how serious it is right now. I'm not sure when he hurt it to be honest with you."

Stolarz was replaced by Dennis Hildeby after the first period but Berube did not seem concerned.

"I don't believe that's serious," Berube said. "I think he'll be fine."

Goaltender Joseph Woll, who missed the early weeks of the season for a personal issue, is with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League and is close to returning to the Maple Leafs.

Toronto already is without top defenseman Chris Tanev and forward Scott Laughton, who both have upper-body injuries.

The Maple Leafs have lost three straight after winning three in a row. They have struggled at times despite playing 12 of their first 16 games at home.

"It's adversity, for sure," said forward Max Domi, who had an assist for Toronto in Boston. "Every guy in here is champing at the bit. Everyone wants an opportunity and here's our opportunity. Everyone's got to step up. Next- man-up mentality."

The Kings are playing well on the road, having won the first two matchups of their current six-game trip.

They are 7-1-2 away from home and will be pursuing a fifth consecutive road victory on Thursday.

"It's weird like, two years ago, same thing," said Quinton Byfield, who had a goal and an assist on Tuesday. "We were hot on the road, last year we were hot at home, now we're hot on the road, I guess, again. I can't say anything about that, it's kind of how it goes sometimes, so obviously you want to make it both home and away and get some wins at home, but we've got to finish the road trip strong."

The Kings trailed after the first period at Montreal, then erupted for three goals in a span of 4:05 early in the second.

"We felt pretty good about the period, so to come out one down was disappointing," Kings coach Jim Hiller said. "But I thought we did a good job not to overreact and just understand that the way we're playing, just come out and do it again."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.