India vs Japan Live Score Asia Cup 2022: Manjeet scores as India lead 1-0 against Japan in Super 4s match
- India vs Japan Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Live Score: India will begin their Super 4s campaign in Asia Cup 2022 against Japan in Jakarta. Get IND vs JAP Live Updates here.
India vs Japan Live Score Asia Cup 2022: After an incredible 16-0 win over Indonesia that saw India securing a berth in the Super 4s, the ‘Men in Blue’ will continue their bid to defend the title on Saturday when they meet high-flying Japan in Jakarta. The Japanese side topped the Pool A and defeated India in its earlier encounter in the competition, putting five goals past the inexperienced Indian side in impressive domination. In fact, Japan had won all of their three games in the pool, while India drew with Pakistan before beating Indonesia in their final match. Following the game against Japan, India will meet Malaysia on Sunday, and South Korea in the final game of the Super 4s stage on May 31 (Tuesday).
May 28, 2022 05:26 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score: IND 1-0 JPN at the end of Q1
Manjeet Singh's brilliant solo goal assures India a 1-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
May 28, 2022 05:25 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score: Immediate attack from Japan
But to no avail. Japan counter-attacked straightaway after the failed penalty corner but fail to equalise, as the pass from the Japanese forward inside the circle goes astray.
India 1-0 Japan
May 28, 2022 05:23 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score: Penalty corner for India!
Maninder Singh wins India a first penalty corner of the match! He cleverly hits the ball to the foot of the Japanese defender
Update: Missed! Nilam Sanjeep fails to slot it in as his shot hits his own teammate, SV Sunil.
May 28, 2022 05:21 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score: Japan pressing immediately after goal
Japan pressed the Indian defence immediately after Manjeet's incredible goal but the Indian defenders see off the attack. More urgency from Japan now
India 1-0 Japan
May 28, 2022 05:17 PM IST
India vs Japan Asia Cup Hockey Live Score: Q1 - India 1-0 Japan
WHAT A GOAL! That has come out of nowhere! Manjeet with a brilliant solo goal! Manjeet takes a brilliant run from the left flank and keeps the ball inside the line, beating two Japs on the way before slotting the ball left of the goalkeeper to give India a lead.
May 28, 2022 05:11 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score: Free hit for India
Tricky phase for India early on but the defenders avert the danger successfully. Going to be a long game for India defenders by the looks of it
May 28, 2022 05:09 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup: Penalty corner!
India begin the attack from right to left but it's Japan who have won an early penalty corner in the game.
Update: Missed! Long corner for Japan
May 28, 2022 05:08 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score: Let the action begin!
We are done with the national anthems and the action is set to begin at the GBK Stadium in Jakarta.
May 28, 2022 05:03 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score, Asia Cup: Players take the field
The players are out on the turf. We begin with the national anthems first - India, followed by Japan.
May 28, 2022 05:02 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score: Reminder…
Malaysia has drawn with South Korea 2-2 in the first game of the Super 4s, which means a win will take either of Japan or India to the top of the table for now.
May 28, 2022 05:01 PM IST
India vs Japan Hockey Live Score: Big support for India
As expected, the GBK Stadium in Jakarta sees a sea of Indian flags. Massive support for the Indian team in their first game of the Super 4s!
May 28, 2022 04:56 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asia Cup Hockey: Penalty corner conversion an issue
It has been a long-standing issue for India. In the ongoing tournament, however, India have still been above-par when comparing their own performances from the past. In 22 penalty corners, India have converted 9. Against Japan, however, the Men in Blue cannot afford to throw away chances.
May 28, 2022 04:54 PM IST
Asia Cup Hockey India vs Japan: A tight performance needed
Birendra Lakra will be key as India will be aiming for a high quality defensive performance against a dangerous Japan side. Among forwards, Dipan Tirkey, who is coming fresh from his brilliant outing against Indonesia, will be aiming to continue on the momentum.
May 28, 2022 04:47 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score: A young Indian team
There were as many as 10 players in line for a senior debut before India's first game of the tournament against Pakistan. India are testing their bench strength in the tournament, and consistent performances in Asia Cup can open the doors for many of these youngsters for participation in the Commonwealth Games, that take place in Birmingham later this year.
May 28, 2022 04:43 PM IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2022 IND vs Japan Live Score
Japan are currently the reigning Asian Games champions, but they have never won the Asia Cup. India, meanwhile, are the defending champions of the tournament and have won it on three occasions so far.
May 28, 2022 04:37 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score: India's lineup for Japan game announced
Birendra Lakra (C), Suraj Karkera (GK), Karthi Selvam, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, SV Sunil, Raj Kumar Pal, Sheshe Gowda, Maninder Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Manjeet, Abhishek Lakra
May 28, 2022 04:32 PM IST
Asia Cup Hockey India vs Japan: India's results in Asia Cup 2022 so far
India 1-1 Pakistan
India 2-5 Japan
India 16-0 Indonesia
May 28, 2022 04:28 PM IST
India vs Japan Hockey Today Match: India's leading scorer
Dipsan Tirkey is currently India's leading goalscorer in the Asia Cup, with five goals to his name so far. Incidentally, all of his goals came in the game against Indonesia!
May 28, 2022 04:25 PM IST
India vs Japan Hockey Live Score: Their previous encounter
Japan were a far more dominant side in their previous encounter in the Asia Cup 2022, with India conceding a 2-5 defeat in the game. India's first goal came in the 45th minute of the match through Pawan, but Japan doubled their lead merely four minutes later to deny the Men in Blue an opportunity for a comeback.
May 28, 2022 04:21 PM IST
India vs Japan Hockey Match: Meanwhile in Super 4s…
Malaysia and South Korea met in the first game of the Super 4s earlier today, and a tight contest between both sides ended in a 2-2 draw. So, if India manage to defeat Japan tonight, they will go top of the table.
May 28, 2022 04:18 PM IST
India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup Live Score: A dramatic qualification for India
India needed 15 goals against Indonesia to go above Pakistan on Goal Difference (GD) and qualify for the Super 4s. And with merely two minutes to go in the game, Dipsan Tirkey took India to the mark with a goal through a penalty corner. India eventually won 16-0 to keep their bid for the Asia Cup title alive.
May 28, 2022 04:15 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Japan in the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2022. A young Indian side will be aiming to continue their bid to defend the Asian champions tag, while Japan will look to put out a repeat of their earlier encounter against the Men in Blue, when they defeated the side 5-2.
