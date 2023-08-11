India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Semi-Final Highlights: Harmanpreet-led IND beat JPN 5-0 to enter final
India vs Japan Highlights Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Follow highlights of IND vs JPN hockey match, in Chennai on Friday.
India vs Japan Highlights Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-final: India sealed a 5-0 win against Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semi-final, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Friday. After a goalless first quarter, Akashdeep Singh opened the scoring in the second to make it 1-0 for India in the 19th-minute. Before half-time, Harmanpreet Singh (23') and Mandeep Singh (30') made it 3-0 for the home side. Sumit then scored in the third quarter to extend India's lead to 4-0, before Selvam Karthi scored in the final quarter to seal a 5-0 victory.
Follow all the updates here:
- Aug 11, 2023 10:04 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: FULL-TIME!
It is full-time as India seal a massive 5-0 win vs Japan, who simply crumbled after the first quarter!
India 5-0 Japan, FT'
- Aug 11, 2023 10:03 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: Shamsher fails to connect!
Another chance for India but Shamsher fails to get a touch towards Sukhjeet's sublime pass!
India 5-0 Japan, 59'
- Aug 11, 2023 09:59 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: Rare circle entry JPN!
Japan build a play and enter India's circle, but fail to create anything out of it!
India 5-0 Japan, 53'
- Aug 11, 2023 09:55 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: KARTHI ALSO SCORES NOW!
A long ball by Harmanpreet, from India's half. He finds Shamsher, who goes past a defender and passes it to Karthi. He scores past Yoshikawa to make it 5-0!
India 5-0 Japan, 51'
- Aug 11, 2023 09:53 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: Goal ruled out!
Stickcheck!
India score again but it is ruled out for a stickcheck on Shamsher!
India 4-0 Japan, 49'
- Aug 11, 2023 09:49 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: The final quarter begins!
The match resumes as the final quarter gets underway!
India 4-0 Japan
- Aug 11, 2023 09:45 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: 3rd quarter ends!
The third quarter comes to an end and India lead 4-0!
India 4-0 Japan
- Aug 11, 2023 09:42 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: SUMIT SCORES!
ANOTHER GOAL FOR INDIA!
Manpreet places a pass between two defends and finds Sumit's overlapping run into the circle! He cuts in and tomahawks it into the roof of the net! GOAL!!!
India 4-0 Japan, 39'
- Aug 11, 2023 09:39 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: Yoshikawa saves Amit's effort!
One-two between Amit and Manpreet! Manpreet plays it into the circle, and Amit's first-time shot is saved by Yoshikawa! Then Gurjant tomahawks it is saved!
India 3-0 Japan, 36'
- Aug 11, 2023 09:32 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: The action resumes!
The second half has resumed as the third quarter gets underway in Chennai!
India 3-0 Japan
- Aug 11, 2023 09:23 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: Half-time!
It is half-time as Manpreet scored to make it 3-0 for India!
India 3-0 Japan, HT
- Aug 11, 2023 09:10 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: Harmanpreet doubles the lead!
Penalty corner for India and Harmanpreet hammers it to the bottom right corner for a goal and doubles his side's lead!
India 2-0 Japan, 23'
- Aug 11, 2023 09:07 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: GOALLLL!
GOALLL! INDIA LEAD!
Hardik and Sumit combine on the right side of the circle! Then Hardik plays it to goal and Akashdeep converts it for a goal!
India 1-0 Japan, 19'
- Aug 11, 2023 09:01 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: The action resumes!
The action resumes and the second quarter gets underway between India and Japan!
India 0-0 Japan
- Aug 11, 2023 08:59 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: The first quarter is over!
The first quarter is over and it was goalless! 0-0 between India and Japan!
India 0-0 Japan
- Aug 11, 2023 08:55 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: Driven into the Indian goalmouth area!
A pass to the right wing by Takade and Yamada receives it. He drives it into the goalmouth area but doesn't find anyone to convert it!
India 0-0 Japan, 8'
- Aug 11, 2023 08:50 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: Hardik smacks it across the face of goal!
Hardik surges down the baseline and drills the ball across the face of the goal! There was nobody there to convert!
India 0-0 Japan, 5'
- Aug 11, 2023 08:47 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: Harmanpreet denied!
India win a penalty corner due to it hitting a Japanese foot!
Harmanpreet drives is denied by Yoshikawa!
India 0-0 Japan, 2'
- Aug 11, 2023 08:43 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: The action begins!
The match begins as the first quarter gets underway between India and Japan!
India 0-0 Japan
- Aug 11, 2023 08:41 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: Lineups!
India: PR Sreejesh, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh.
Japan: Takashi Yoshikawa, Shota Yamada, Seren Tanaka, Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Takuma Niwa, Manabu Yamashita, Ken Nagayoshi, Genki Mitani, Masaki Ohashi, Kosei Kawabe
- Aug 11, 2023 08:36 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: Time for national anthems!
It is time for national anthems as both teams enter the pitch for the proceedings!
- Aug 11, 2023 08:25 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: Match to begin in few minutes!
The first semi-final is done and dusted! Malaysia have reached the final! Now it is India vs Japan! The match is scheduled to begin in a few minutes folks!
- Aug 11, 2023 08:06 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: Craig Fulton on Mandeep Singh's position
Mandeep was in top form in their final round-robin fixture. Hailing Mandeep, head coach Fulton said, "Mandeep's position is not easy to play in the side since there is a lot of defending and attacking. But he is a seasoned professional and he knows how to play in it, and he has done it for a long time. He's bringing his experience into play, and he's doing well."
- Aug 11, 2023 07:55 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: Malaysia defeat the defending champs to enter final!
Malaysia defeated defending champions South Korea 6-2 to enter the final!
- Aug 11, 2023 07:53 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: It is 6-2 now!
Less than a minute to go in the other semi-final and Malaysia lead 6-2 vs South Korea!
- Aug 11, 2023 07:41 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: 5-2 in the other semi-final
Malaysia have extended their lead! It is the fourth quarter right now and they lead 5-2 vs South Korea.
- Aug 11, 2023 07:09 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: Malaysia's semi-final vs South Korea
It is half-time in the other semi-final and Malaysia are leading 4-2 vs South Korea in Chennai.
- Aug 11, 2023 06:45 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: How did Japan sneak through?
Japan snaked into the semi-finals, ahead of Pakistan on better goal difference, though the two sides collected five points each. Japan also had minus two goal difference, compared to Pakistan's minus five.
- Aug 11, 2023 06:34 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: Japan eye better attacking display!
Japan will be aiming to be more creative while attacking. None of their players have scored more than a goal. Kentaro, Ryosei, Ken, Takuma, Masaki, Ryoma, Seren an Shota have scored a goal each.
- Aug 11, 2023 06:21 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: Harmanpreet Singh in hot form!
Harmanpreet is the highest goal-scorer in this tournament with seven goals for India. The India captain also scored a brace in his side's final round-robin fixture against Pakistan!
- Aug 11, 2023 06:07 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: IND preparing for Asian Games
After the Asian Champions Trophy, India will face Asian Games, where a gold medal will guarantee them a berth at the Paris Olympics.
- Aug 11, 2023 06:04 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: Hardik Singh wary of JPN's threat
Ahead of the match, India vice-captain Hardik said, "Our final execution inside the box has been good. We haven't conceded any goals (vs Pakistan), which is a good thing. We expect to carry the same momentum in the upcoming matches."
"But, we still need to have more patience inside the box, which is extremely important. Also, we need to set up the tempo of the game. We will be treating them (Japan) as a top team," he further added.
- Aug 11, 2023 05:53 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: PR Sreejesh on his future
Speaking ahead of the match, Sreejesh said, "At this age, better don't ask me about the next two years. It's all about the next one. I am at the Asian Games, and after that, I'll see how things happen. I will take it one tournament at a time."
"As (Novak) Djokovic said, '35 is the new 25'. So, I'm definitely there," he further added.
- Aug 11, 2023 05:35 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: What did Manpreet Singh say?
Ahead of the match, Indian midfielder Manpreet said, "We are not under pressure for semifinals. Crowd support is really fantastic here. We are preparing well for Asian Games as you can see. We will meet these teams in the Asian Games too."
- Aug 11, 2023 05:28 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: Head-to-head
In terms of head-to-head, India have a 79.41 win percentage vs Japan. India lead 27-3 vs Japan and four matches have ended as a draw. The last time both sides met was in the round-robin stage of this tournament, where the match ended in a 1-1 draw!
- Aug 11, 2023 05:17 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Final: Hello and good evening everyone!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semi-final between India and Japan, in Chennai. Stay tuned folks!