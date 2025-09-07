India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup final LIVE: Men in Blue aim to seal World Cup spot but Korea stand in way

India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Live: India are all set to play Korea in the finale of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar. The Indian team has played clinical hockey so far in the tournament, and now they have the final hurdle in front of them in Korea. The Men in Blue have to find ways to score goals from open play and not rely on the penalty corners to break the deadlock. While India leaned on Harmanpreet Singh for penalty corner conversions, with the trophy on the line, they will need to explore additional scoring options....Read More

Korea, known for their swift counter-attacks and disciplined structure, will challenge India’s strategy and composure. Key matchups to watch are India’s forwards taking on Korea’s sturdy defence and midfield clashes that could control the tempo of the final.

India produced a ruthless performance to thrash China 7-0 in the final Super 4 match to storm into the final, where a World Cup berth will be at stake against defending champions Korea.

"Always the hardest thing in sport is back-to-back matches. We got to repeat our performance. But at the same time the guys are in a good place, they are playing well and they are playing for each other which is more important than anything else," Fulton said after the match.

In India's last match, Abhishek found the net in the 46th and 50th minutes, adding to earlier goals from Shilanand Lakra (4th), Dilpreet Singh (7th), Mandeep Singh (18th), Raj Kumar Pal (37th), and Sukhjeet Singh (39th) in a dominant, one-sided encounter.

Earlier, Korea reached the final by outclassing Malaysia. Korea's goals were scored by Hyenhong Kim (24th, 51st), Seyong Oh (44th) and Jungjun Lee (50th).

Malaysia scored through Fitri Saari (9th), Aiman Rozemi (29th) and Syed Cholan (31st).

Korea were trailing for most part of the first three quarters, but they didn't give up and pressed hard in the final 15 minutes, which resulted in two goals in a span of one minute to surge ahead for the first time in the match.

Korea were trailing 1-2 at half-time before being down 1-2 in the opening minute of the third quarter. But their fortunes turned in the 44th minute when Oh brought down the equation to 2-3.

That was the impetus Korea needed as they pumped in two quick goals in the final quarter to seal the match in their favour.