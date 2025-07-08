India will learn from mistakes and Pro League low: Craig Fulton

NEW DELHI: The European leg of the FIH Pro League was expected to provide the Indian men’s hockey team a ticket to the 2026 World Cup. However, it ended as one of their worst campaigns in recent history with seven losses on the trot and an eighth place in the nine-team league, just about escaping the ignominy of relegation. File picture of Craig Fulton with the Indian men’s hockey team. (Hockey India)

Indian forwards were on the mark. At 20.25%, the penalty corner (PC) battery had a fairly good conversion rate. In four of the seven losses, India took the lead. Against Australia, they were even 2-0 up. Yet they lost seven of their eight games – six by one goal.

“It was disappointing in terms of what our expectations were. But looking back, there were just small moments in every game that didn’t go according to plan. At the same time, we were very competitive and could have easily drawn or won some of those games. So, it was quite frustrating,” India chief coach Craig Fulton said from Eindhoven where he has taken India A on an eight-game tour of Europe.

“We had a break, reflected and looked at areas that we want to improve. A lot of it comes down to small moments, restarts, a little bit of defending, a little bit of out-letting under high pressure, and then PC defence and attack. That’s always where it makes the biggest difference. We’ve got a plan for improving those areas. Normally, we’re pretty good in those areas. For some reason, it just didn’t work out.”

Though an elite event, the Pro League is normally used by teams to try out tactics and players. South Africa had used the home leg in February to test their man-to-man system. In Europe, they tried out a new zonal system, which didn’t yield results. So, South African Fulton isn’t worried.

“Because of our trials, now we have both (two systems) where we didn’t have both before. So, it’s a good block of reflection for us and discovery. But yes (7 losses), it was extremely difficult. (Many times) we couldn’t finish the fourth quarter like we started the first half,” said Fulton, who guided India to the Paris Olympics bronze.

“We would make 1-2 mistakes and lose the game by a goal. But I always like the mantra, you win or you learn. And it’s really on you to take those tough lessons and turn them into reality. We need to make certain that we’re better in these areas.”

Fulton cited the example of last year’s tour of Australia which India miserably lost 0-5 before turning up at the Olympics to beat them for the first time in 52 years, which he said was only possible by learning from mistakes.

“Is it pleasant losing five in a row? But as long as you turn those lessons into something tangible (going forward), then it’s worth it. Because they’re exposing where you’re actually weak. That’s what you need. You need to know that. Because if you don’t and you go and play them in a big tournament and you haven’t covered those areas, then it’s on you.”

With the Pro League opportunity gone, the next ticket to the 2026 World Cup will be offered at the Asia Cup to be held from August 27-September 7 in Rajgir. India have dominated the continent in the last couple of years, having won the 2023 Asian Games and the 2023 and 2024 Asian Champions Trophy.

“That’s our priority for the year. 100%. We want to stay No.1 in Asia. We’ve got a lot of good teams wanting to win this tournament to get direct qualification. We have to respect all our opposition. But we know we’ve got a job to do on improving from the Pro League and get back to winning ways,” said Fulton, who will be taking the team to Australia for two weeks for a training camp and friendly games before the Asia Cup.