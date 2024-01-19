India fail to qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics in women's hockey after 1-0 loss to Japan

The Indian women's hockey team, which finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, will not feature in the 2024 Games after suffering a 1-0 loss to Japan in the third-place match of the FIH Qualifiers on Friday. Japan's Karan Urata scored in the sixth minute and they managed to keep India out for the rest of the match to book a place for themselves at the Paris Olympics later this year. This will be the first time since 2012 that the Indian women's hockey team won't feature in an edition of the Summer Olympics. The top three sides from this tournament qualified for the Paris Olympics.(Hockey India)

Japan thus finish third in the qualifiers in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Germany and USA, who will play the final later this evening, are the other two sides to have booked their spots. India have played just three times in the Olympics since women's hockey as included at Moscow 1980. After finishing fourth edition, India next qualified for the Games only at Rio 2016. They finished 12th at the time and then qualified for the Tokyo Games, where their spirited show helped them get within touching distance of a first-ever Olympic medal.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Japan were the early aggressors and India keeper and captain Savita Punia dealt with the first scoring chance they created by rushing out and kicking away the loose ball in the second minute. However, Japan were relentless and India were having to constantly play catch-up. The pressure finally gave with Urata converting a rather soft penalty corner that India conceded two minutes later.

The Indian backline was put under tremendous pressure by the Japanese with some defence-splitting dangerous crosses but the hosts somehow managed to hold on. In the 12th minute, India had their first real chance. Monika created the opportunity with a fine cross from the right flank but Lalremsiami's deflection went over the bar.

Predictability costs India

India's attacks were largely through the right flank, as had been the case throughout the tournament. It meant that Japan were able to predict their movements and smothered every wave of attack that they managed throughout the match. India were also forced to stray away from their preferred attacking style due to Japan's relentless pressure for much of the first half.

They, however, got some momentum in the second quarter, securing two penalty corners in quick succession. First, Lalremsiami created the opportunity with a fine 3D skills, but Deepika's effort was saved by Japan goalkeeper Eika Nakamura. Seconds later, India earned another set piece but once again Deepika failed to breach the Japanese defence.

The Indian players didn't show any intent to win 50-50 balls. They also seemed to have run out of ideas, and mostly tried to hit the ball from the 30 yard circle instead of opting for crisp, short passes, which is their strength. Trailing 0-1, the Indians came out attacking after the change of ends and made a few good moves, but goals eluded them.

Six minute into the third quarter, India secured another penalty corner but Deepika failed to get past Nakamura in front of Japan goal. Minutes later, Japan managed to get a set piece but the Indians defended well to stay in the hunt.

Chances came thick and fast for India in the form of penalty corners as they secured back-to-back set pieces in the 43rd minute but Udita Duhan failed to break the Japanese defence with her slap shot.

Japan were put under tremendous pressure by the Indians in the third quarter with repeated forays. The home team's tactics worked as it secured another penalty corner seconds from the final break, but once again, the lack of execution did them in.

It was complete domination from the Indians after the change of ends but that did not translate into goals. India earned as many as nine penalty corners in the entire 60 minutes but their perennial problem of conversion continued.

In the last 11 minutes of the game, India secured three penalty corners but Deepika and Udita's poor record continued. A minute and a half from the final hooter, an unmarked Salima Tete got the best chance for India to equalise but, with only the goalkeeper to beat, she shot wide.