With what Columbus Blue Jackets coach Dean Everson on Thursday called a "not short term" upper-body injury, veteran captain Boone Jenner will be out of action for the foreseeable future. Jackets captain Boone Jenner (upper body) out indefinitely

Jenner, 32, was injured in the second period of a 2-1 shootout victory against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday and did not return to the bench.

Off to a strong start this season with 10 points in 16 games, the 13-year veteran has spent his entire career with the Blue Jackets since he was their second-round pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

"Obviously Boone is a huge part of our group, our identity, all those things he drives, our work ethic, no question," Evason said. "But we have other guys that do that as well, and we expect everybody to do that and lead as he has and does on a consistent basis.

"Will we miss him? Sure. No question. When you have a guy like that come out of your lineup and you need people to step up, and we have no doubt that people will."

In 757 games, Jenner has compiled 393 points . Over 37 playoff appearances, he has 15 points .

In positive news for Columbus, the team will welcome back center Kent Johnson after he sat out against the Kraken with an undisclosed injury. In 15 games this season, the 23-year-old has five points .

The fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft by the Blue Jackets, Johnson has tallied 121 points over 213 games. In 68 games last season, he posted career highs in goals , assists and points .

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.