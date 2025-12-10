Junior World Hockey: India stage stunning comeback, clinch bronze

India's players celebrate a goal during the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup bronze medal match between India and Argentina in Chennai. (PTI) The hosts slam four goals in the final quarter to beat Argentina 4-2 in the third-place playoffs in Chennai NEW DELHI: The Indian hockey team scripted a sensational come-from-behind 4-2 victory against Argentina to clinch the bronze, marking their return to the Junior World Cup podium for the first time in nine years.

The hosts were down and almost out, trailing 0-2 against the South American opponents into the fourth quarter before staging a remarkable comeback to score four goals in 11 minutes in the third-place playoff in Chennai on Wednesday.

Ankit Pal (49th), Manmeet Singh (52nd), Shardanand Tiwari (57th) and Anmol Ekka (58th) scored for India after Nicolas Rodriguez (3rd) and Santiago Fernandez (44th) had given the visitors a seemingly winning lead.

This is India’s fourth medal at the prestigious Under-21 tournament, having won the title twice (2001 and 2016) and claimed silver once (1997). After winning the 2016 edition in Lucknow, India had reached the bronze playoff in the last two editions in Bhubaneswar (2021) and Kuala Lumpur (2023), but had failed to bring home a medal.

Argentina, who won the event in 2005 and 2021, took the lead with Rodriguez converting a penalty stroke early on. The hosts responded strongly, making multiple inroads into the Argentine defence but went into the two-minute break trailing 0-1.

The Rohit-led team picked up from where they left off as they began to grow into the game and created more notable chances. Dilraj Singh had a shot on target as India created a few half-chances with eight circle penetrations in the first half, continuing to dominate possession in search of the equaliser. However, Argentina held firm to close out the first half 1-0 ahead.

India got the ball rolling by earning a few penalty corners (PC) in the early exchanges of the third quarter. Their forwards kept asking questions of the Argentina defence but the visitors played on the counterattack and had their moments. However, custodian Princedeep Singh kept India in the game with a brilliant double save.

That wasn’t enough as a few minutes later Argentina doubled their lead with Fernandez slotting in his effort at the end of the third quarter.

The PR Sreejesh-coached India continued to push forward in search of their opening goal and managed to get a PC. Ekka’s expertly executed drag-flick allowed Pal to deflect it past Argentine keeper Joaquin Ruiz.

With momentum on their side, India executed a similar routine in another PC two minutes later with Manmeet profiting from another Ekka set-piece, bringing India on level terms.

India then received a stroke. Tiwari made no mistake, putting India in front with less than three minutes to go.

In search of their third goal, Argentina opted to play without a goalkeeper, which handed India an opening. The hosts put the result beyond all doubt after Ekka turned from provider to scorer, converting from a PC to complete India’s brilliant comeback victory.

As a reward, Hockey India (HI) announced ₹5 lakh each to the players and ₹2.5 lakh to the support staff.

Germany retain title

Defending champions Germany extended their reign by winning their eighth title after beating Spain 3-2 via the penalty shootout in the final after goals from Germany’s Justus Warweg (26th) and Spain’s Nicolas Mustaros (33rd) saw them finish 1-1 after regulation period.

In the shootout, Benedikt Geyer, Alec von Schwerin and Ben Hasbach converted for Germany while only Pablo Roman and Juan Prado scored for Spain.

The silver medal finish is Spain’s best show at the Junior World Cup, having won bronze in 2005 and 2023.