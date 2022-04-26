Lucknow's coach-couple carves careers on hockey turf

For hockey coach couple Rashid Aziz Khan and Neelam Siddiqui, the day starts at five in the morning as Khan leaves for the Sports Authority of India’s regional centre, almost 20 km from his house in Gomti Nagar, and Siddiqui goes to the KD Singh ‘Babu’ Stadium in Barabanki, 18-odd kilometres from her home.

But their mission remains the same — imparting training to young hockey players. The process continues in the evening too. Khan teaches finer points of the game to 80-odd hockey players at the National Centre of Excellence, while Neelam helps around 60 children hone their skills on a grassy pitch.

The popularity of this coach couple has grown manifold since their wards started making waves at the international level. The latest on the list is Mumtaz Khan, who scored eight goals, including a hat-trick, at the Junior Women’s World Cup in South Africa, where India finished fourth after losing to England on penalties.

The daughter of a vegetable vendor in city's Topkhana Bazar, Mumtaz was first spotted by Neelam at the KD Singh ‘Babu’ Stadium. Not only did she convince Mumtaz’s family to let her grow in the game, but also ensured that she appear in selection trials for the state government-run girls’ hockey hostel in Lucknow.

“Except her elder sister Farah, no one in the family was ready to let Mumtaz play. But once I convinced them about her talent and future, they somehow relented,” said Neelam. The results began to appear in two years as Mumtaz impressed all with her natural speed and stamina.

“Even on the grassy pitch at the KD Singh ‘Babu’ Stadium, Mumtaz was unstoppable and her speed always impressed me,” she said. “She is a fast learner and always adapts to situations quickly. The best part of her game is that she keeps trying variations."

In fact, Neelam wasn’t the only one who taught Mumtaz the intricacies of hockey. Rashid, too, played a role in grooming the 19-year-old. “Before starting my daily coaching stint at the CB Gupta Ground (adjacent to the Babu stadium), I used to visit the Babu stadium. Along with Neelam, I shared knowledge with Mumtaz during her stay at the hostel,” said Rashid.

In a lighter vein, he recalled that it was only after he got engaged to Neelam that he came to know that his fiancée too was a hockey player and coach. “We are a natural coach couple and most of our discussions, even at home, are about hockey,” said Rashid. Before being shifted to the SAI centre in Lucknow, Rashid spent 12 years at the CB Gupta Ground, where KD Singh ‘Babu’ Society runs a hockey academy for poor kids.