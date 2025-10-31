New Delhi: Former Indian hockey goalkeeper Manuel Frederick, who was a member of the team that clinched the bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics, died on Friday. He was 78. Munich Olympics bronze medallist Manuel Frederick no more

A pioneering figure, Frederick held the distinction of being the first athlete from Kerala to win an Olympic medal until PR Sreejesh, also a hockey goalkeeper, won bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

A fiercely committed custodian of the goalpost, he leaves behind a legacy of excellence, discipline and humility. Born in Burnassery, Kannur, in 1947, Frederick’s journey in sport began early when he was recruited to the Army’s school team in Bengaluru. His club career saw him represent ASC and HAL in Karnataka as well as Services, Uttar Pradesh and Mohun Bagan.

He made his India debut in 1971 and served the national team for seven years. Frederick guarded the goal in two World Cups — Amstelveen 1973 (where India won silver) and Buenos Aires 1978. Known for his fearless and instinctive goalkeeping, he earned a formidable reputation for his mastery in defending penalty strokes.

“Manuel Frederick was one of India’s finest goalkeepers — a true guardian of the post whose contributions during a glorious period of Indian hockey will always be remembered,” Hockey India (HI) president Dilip Tirkey said.

“His achievements paved the way for many who dreamt of representing India at the highest level. On behalf of Hockey India, I extend my deepest condolences to his family. Indian hockey has lost a great son, but his legacy will forever live on.”

Frederick was honoured with the Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2019 by the sports ministry.