The Los Angeles Kings will be laying their three-game win streak on the line when they face a difficult road test against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Road-warrior Kings, home-success Senators set for Ottawa clash

Los Angeles has taken all three decisions during its ongoing six-game road trip, most recently defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime on Thursday.

Quinton Byfield buried the overtime winner within the extra frame's opening shift, his second consecutive game-winning goal.

Prior to his short scoring streak, Byfield was held goalless in 12 straight contests, while collecting eight assists across that stretch.

"Now we can stop asking the question why he's not scoring." Kings coach Jim Hiller said about his young star after Thursday's contest. "You know what, he got the first one in around the net and this one, he's out 30 feet and gets the one-timer. Usually, that's how it goes. You've got to get the ugly one first and then the game opens up for you. In Toronto, I know it's probably special for him, an OT winner in Toronto."

The Kings came back from an early 2-0 deficit thanks to goals from Warren Foegele and Kevin Fiala before Alex Laferriere knotted up the contest in the third period to force overtime.

"Games like that are tough." Laferriere said when speaking after Thursday's victory. "When you're behind in the game but you feel like you've been controlling the whole game, it's tough, but I think that shows the resilience from our group to be able to stick with it and not give up on each other and find it there in the end."

The Kings have been world beaters on the road so far this season, tied for the NHL lead with eight victories away from home , while winning each of their previous five road contests.

They have a tough task ahead though, as the Senators could snap yet another streak Saturday after putting an end to the Boston Bruins' seven-game win streak on Thursday. Ottawa blew a 3-1 lead against the Bruins before Tim Stutzle netted a pair of third-period goals, including an empty-netter to clinch the 5-3 victory.

"That was a nice win for sure." Senators coach Travis Green said. "You know what? Probably one of the harder wins we've had all year. I liked the way our team responded tonight."

Stutzle spearheaded the Senators' winning effort with two goals and an assist, while Dylan Cozens and Claude Giroux each tallied a goal and an assist as Ottawa extended its own point streak to seven games .

Shane Pinto also scored for the Senators in his first contest after putting pen to paper on a new four-year, $30 million contract earlier that day.

The Senators have been excellent at home this season with a 6-2-2 record and will be closing out their four-game home stand on Saturday before heading out west to commence a seven-game road trip.

Los Angeles have gotten the better of the Senators of late, winning seven of the past nine meetings.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.