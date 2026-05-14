Sreejesh enraged after contract renewal snub in favour of overseas coach, Hockey India counters with clarification

“It seems like my coaching career comes to an end after 1.5 years, during which we played 5 tournaments and secured 5 podium finishes, including a Junior World Cup bronze medal,” wrote Sreejesh on X.

Sreejesh, who medalled with the Indian hockey team at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics before his retirement from the sport in 2024, was part of the unit as the junior team won the bronze medal at the 2026 Junior Hockey World Cup. This improved on two fourth placed finishes following their success in 2016, but Sreejesh was not offered a renewal, claiming that HI preferred to look at overseas coaches instead.

Indian goal-tending great PR Sreejesh has found himself at odds with Hockey India in recent months, publicly speaking out against the organisation after failing to receive a contract renewal for his role in the coaching setup for the junior men’s team.

“I have heard about coaches getting fired after bad performances. But this is the first time I am experiencing being removed to make way for a foreign coach... Can’t Indian coaches develop Indian hockey?” he continued.

HI is reportedly in conversations with French coach Aymeric Bergamo to take over the role in the junior team, as per a Sportstar report, with Sreejesh alleging that men’s senior coach Craig Fulton preferred to work with an experienced overseas figure.

Sreejesh alleges Fulton prefers overseas coaches on staff This went against a claim made by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, with Sreejesh stating that the Minister had noted the importance of domestic coaches in the setup.

“On 07-03-2026, during a meeting with the Hon’ble Sports Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, I was told, “Sreejesh, we need coaches like you to step up and lead our country as we prepare for 2036,”” wrote Sreejesh, referencing the broad plan ahead of an Olympic Games bid for that year.

In an interview with Sportstar, Sreejesh aired his grievances further. “(Hockey India president) Dilip Tirkey told me that Craig Fulton prefers a foreign coach because it will help in coordination and developing a streamlined, uniform structure between junior and senior sides,” he stated. “I only want to know why he cannot coordinate with an Indian coach?”

“I was told, ‘we need someone experienced’ but did they not think of it when they first gave me the responsibility? I had zero experience back then! Then they said, ‘we will give you the development side’ but doesn’t lack of experience matter for the development side? And do we even have a well-defined one?” fired Sreejesh, clearly unhappy with the decision.

HI releases statement, ‘no preference’ for coach's nationality For PR Sreejesh, this presents a quandary given Hockey India’s insistence on developing the Indian coaching pipeline, but their refusal to do so as they prevent any significant responsibility being provided to figures within the setup.

HI explained in a statement that Sreejesh had been offered a role in the developmental squad, but that they were moving on for the junior team with a replacement already decided: “… As per protocol, the position was advertised, and applicants were shortlisted and finalised as per a proper selection process based on merit. A coach with distinguished qualification has been selected as a result of this process and will be announced shortly.”

“We had offered Sreejesh the position of coach for the Development team... This would have furthered his experience and exposure as a coach. However, he did not accept this position despite being asked to reconsider the decision. In no terms has it ever been conveyed to him that there has been any preference for a foreign coach by the chief coach," the statement clarified, distancing HI from the allegations of preparing overseas coaches.

Sreejesh questions replacement's credentials But Sreejesh has more than just his own example to present his argument, pointing out how the Indian members of staff under South African Fulton struggled to find mobility in their roles.

“On one hand, they constantly talk about developing Indian coaches and on the other, they don’t give them any responsibility. How do you expect us to get experience?” said Sreejesh. “Shivendra [Singh] has been with the Indian team for more than five years and continues to be an assistant. How has his experience been rewarded?”

In a barren stretch for the senior men’s hockey team since the Olympics, during which they have fallen short in the Pro League and struggled for results against the best teams in the world, Sreejesh made the case that the junior team was doing well with all-Indian coaches. Even if his role was not backed, he was still unhappy with the general treatment of native coaches.

“The junior men’s team was the only one with an all-Indian staff and we produced results. I am definitely not the best but I would like to know how the incoming guy has better credentials,” concluded the former goal-tender.