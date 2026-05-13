Sreejesh slams Hockey India, chief coach after removal as junior coach

NEW DELHI: During his long playing career, highlighted by the back-to-back bronze medals achieved by the Indian hockey team, PR Sreejesh was the keeper of the team’s hopes. Hockey India’s (HI) acknowledgement of the legendary status he had achieved showed in two actions. It retired his No.16 jersey amid fanfare in August 2024, and appointed him chief coach of the Indian junior men’s team to tap into the freshly retired player’s wisdom in the modern game. On Wednesday, PR Sreejesh announced that his contract as junior coach has not been renewed. (Hockey India)

Twenty-one months later, all that goodwill has come crashing down. In a strongly worded social media post on Wednesday, Sreejesh announced that his contract as junior coach has not been renewed. This, he said, was despite the team finishing on the podium under him many times and to select a foreign coach in the role, which he alleged was on the recommendation of the senior coach, South African Craig Fulton.

“It seems like my coaching career comes to an end after 1.5 years, during which we played 5 tournaments and secured 5 podium finishes, including a Junior World Cup bronze medal,” the 38-year-old said on X. “I have heard about coaches getting fired after bad performances. But this is the first time I am experiencing being removed to make way for a foreign coach.”

The Khel Ratna awardee’s first assignment as coach was the Sultan of Johor Cup in October 2024 where India took bronze. India then claimed the Junior Asia Cup gold that December. Sreejesh’s boys returned with silver from the Sultan of Johor Cup in October 2025 before claiming the Junior World Cup bronze in December 2025.

“The Hockey India President (Dilip Tirkey) stated that the chief coach of the senior men’s team prefers a foreign head coach for the junior team, believing it will help develop Indian hockey from the junior level through to the senior level. Hence, the continued preference for foreign coaches— can’t Indian coaches develop Indian hockey?” Sreejesh asked.

“On 07-03-2026, during a meeting with the Hon’ble Sports Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, I was told, ‘Sreejesh, we need coaches like you to step up and lead our country as we prepare for 2036.’ However, Hockey India continues to place its trust in foreign coaches over Indian ones across all four teams.”

A look at the selection of a new junior men’s chief coach—Frenchman Fred Soyez has been picked for the role—shows the process has been followed and Sreejesh was offered other roles, which he declined. However, it is a controversy Indian hockey perhaps could have done without.

Hours after Sreejesh’s angry social media post, HI in a statement said that Sreejesh’s contract expired in December 2025 after the Junior World Cup following which it advertised for the post as per protocol. Many, including Sreejesh, applied after which a shortlist was drawn up “as per a proper selection process basis merit”, it said.

A committee that included Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials gave its clearance before Soyez was chosen and approval received from the union sports ministry.

“We have in no terms ‘fired’ Sreejesh and in fact had offered him the position of coach for the development team (India A) which plays a critical role for LA 2028 and the next Olympic cycle as well. Not just that, we had also offered him the position of goalkeeping coach for the senior team,” Tirkey told HT.

“This would have furthered his experience and exposure as a coach. However, he did not accept these positions despite being asked to reconsider the decision. In no terms has it ever been conveyed to him that there has been any preference for a foreign coach by the chief coach.

“It is wrong to say Fulton influenced the decision. It’s not true. We think he needs more exposure and experience which will give him more confidence, which is why we offered him the India A coach’s role. The offer is still open. We continue to value Sreejesh as a legend of the sport and look forward to his future success,” added Tirkey.

While Sreejesh could not be reached for fresh comments, a person aware of the development and close to the former India skipper said that the four-time Olympian is upset as he was told that his contract will be renewed. “He was kept hanging for months. Hence the angst,” the person said.

It is learnt that a major reason for removing Sreejesh was that his tactics and implemented structures were not in alignment with Fulton’s. That is significant as the junior squad is the main feeder line for the senior team that won two Olympic medals on the trot after 52 years.

Soyez new coach

It is learnt that Soyez will be replacing Sreejesh. The 48-year-old Frenchman was the head coach of the French and Spanish national teams, and was also the high performance director of France.