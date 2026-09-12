Moqi , Drag-flick specialist Supriya put up a fine show as the Indian women's team entered the final of the AHF Junior Asia Cup with a convincing 5-1 victory over South Korea in the first semifinal here on Saturday. Supriya’s hat-trick takes India to Junior Women’s Asia Cup final with 5-1 win over South Korea

Supriya was the star of the show, completing a hat-trick through three clinical penalty-corner conversions, as the defending champions underlined their title credentials.

India will now face the winner of the second semifinal between hosts China and Japan in the summit clash.

Both teams began cautiously, with the intensity of the knockout encounter leading to a cagey opening phase.

India gradually settled into their rhythm and began creating openings, eventually breaking the deadlock in the 13th minute. A well-constructed attacking move saw Madhu Sidar provide the finishing touch to give India a 1-0 lead.

The goal gave India added momentum and they began dictating proceedings in the second quarter, making regular incursions into the Korean circle. Their pressure earned a penalty corner in the 17th minute, and Supriya stepped up to unleash a precise drag-flick past the Korean defence and double India's advantage.

India continued to control possession and territory, and their attacking intent was rewarded again in the 21st minute. A superbly directed aerial ball into the Korean 23-metre area found an Indian winger, whose well-timed cross into the circle was expertly finished by Sukhveer Kaur to make it 3-0.

South Korea showed glimpses of a response before half-time, creating a few opportunities, but India's defence remained composed to preserve their three-goal cushion at the interval.

India came out strongly after the break and extended their lead in the 33rd minute. Another penalty corner presented Supriya with the opportunity to showcase her speciality, and the drag-flick specialist made no mistake, finding the target for her second goal of the match and putting India 4-0 ahead.

With the deficit growing, South Korea continued to chase the game and eventually found a breakthrough in the 41st minute. Yuri Jeong converted from a set-piece to reduce the deficit to 4-1 and briefly raise hopes of a comeback.

India remained disciplined in the final quarter, tightening their defensive structure and denying the Koreans any clear route back into the contest.

However, the title-holders also attacked purposefully at every opportunity. Their efforts were rewarded in the 56th minute with another penalty corner. Supriya once again delivered with authority, completing her hat-trick and sealing a comprehensive 5-1 victory.

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