Udita, the HIL auction top buy driving India’s fine run

New Delhi: Many were surprised when Udita Duhan ended as the costliest buy at ₹32 lakh in the Hockey India League auction last month, proving to be more expensive than FIH Player of the Year and Paris Olympics top-scorer Yibbi Jansen. India’s Udita Duhan (right) in action against China during the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir, Bihar. (PTI)

But the 26-year-old is establishing that she is worth the money by playing a brilliant tournament at the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy where she has guided India to the semi-finals in Rajgir after five successive wins.

Along with former India skipper Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita is the stalwart of the Indian defence line, guiding youngsters Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke and Ishika Chaudhary. She has proved instrumental in not just creating opportunities up front during full press but also in scoring goals in the six-team competition.

In the opener against Malaysia, the defender scored her first goal since January, handing the hosts a 3-0 victory. She created multiple goals including a slick pass that was converted by Lalremsiami against Thailand. Udita also mounted multiple attacks on the Chinese defence, eventually resulting in three goals against the Olympic silver medallists. It emphasised her abilities in the defence as well as attack, and an adeptness at creating chances for the forwards.

“Among Asian teams we are ahead but China did really well in the Olympics, especially since the Asian Games. I don’t think we have any competition in Asia apart from them,” said Udita ahead of Tuesday’s semi-final against Japan.

“Like most countries, our focus and preparation is for Los Angeles 2028. We are building our team for the Olympics. We have to give youngsters enough matches and experience. If we don’t do it now, we risk them getting nervous in bigger events. Coach Harendra Singh’s mindset is long term. Youngsters who are coming in are getting chances which makes it a mix of energy and experience.

The last few weeks have been exciting for Udita, being congratulated by everyone in the hockey community for becoming the most expensive female player at the HIL auction.

“I was nervous when the auction was taking place. I got more nervous after watching the men’s auction. I was not sure what would happen. On top of that there was a technical issue when my name came up. But I am happy how it ended with three teams bidding for me. I never thought I’d be the costliest player,” said Udita, who hails from Hisar, Haryana.

It was Udita’s aggressive style of play that made three of the four teams bid for her. It is the same trait that is helping her and India in Rajgir where apart from performing her defence duties she is taking the pack along with her during full press, creating chances up front which are being converted by the forwards and penalty corner (PC) specialists.

Having made her debut in 2017 under then chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, Udita has come into her own in the last three years, especially after the retirement of Deep Grace Ekka. That has made Udita along with Sushila the two pillars in the defence.

Udita saw the high of the India finishing fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and also the low of not making the cut for the Paris Games earlier this year. She now wants to push hard for LA 2028.

“A lot has changed under Harendra sir. We are feeling good as a unit. Main thing is there is no language barrier now since our coach in Indian. Whatever he wants to communicate comes through to us very easily and we are able to reciprocate,” added Udita.

“As a senior player there is more responsibility on me now. It is important for me to take the young players along with the team.”