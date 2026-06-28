Why Sjoerd Marijne isn't celebrating just yet: The perfectionist's playbook
Sjoerd Marijne spoke about India's failure to convert plenty of goal-scoring opportunities during the Nations Cup.
Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne was impressed with the Indian women's hockey team's performance as they recently defeated hosts New Zealand 2-0 to win the Nations Cup in Auckland. They also sealed qualification for the Women's FIH Pro League, but the head coach feels his side needs to improve their conversion rate, noting they didn't score many field goals during the tournament.
India were in hot form during the tournament, defeating USA, Japan and Uruguay in the pool stage, before easing past Chile in the semifinal.
Also Read: Olympics history-maker returns: How Sjoerd Marijne transformed India women’s hockey in his first stint
'We create enough opportunities every match, but we don't make enough field goals': Sjoerd Marijne
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Marijne said, "You need to always improve, of course, in every area."
"I think if I watch this tournament, it's mainly converting the chances into goals. We create enough opportunities every match, but we don't make enough field goals. That's something we need to keep working on. But I am very happy, especially the way we played in the semis and the final. Of course, in the semis we scored a lot of goals, but in a final, it's never easy. We had a few big opportunities, but we were still able to score two goals. But we hardly got anything against us. That is our game, defensively we are very structured, very strong.
"So I was very happy with that, and that is something we have to keep improving in the next year. If you see our Pro League matches, it goes up and down, there are a lot of opportunities for both sides, and we must stay in that area," he added.
This is Marijne's second stint as the head coach of the Indian women's hockey team. In his first stint, he led them to a fourth-placed finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Before the hockey tournament began in Tokyo, the Indians were not even serious contenders, but then they proved their doubters wrong by reaching the semifinals for the first time.
They lost to the Netherlands (1-5), Germany (0-2) and Great Britain (1-4) in the group stage. But then bounced back to beat Ireland (1-0), South Africa (4-3), qualifying for the quarterfinals.
In the quarters, they shocked Australia with a 1-0 victory and then lost to Argentina (1-2) in the semifinals. In the bronze medal match, they fell to Great Britain, losing 3-4. After India's defeat, Marijne also stepped down as head coach. He returned to the fold on January 2 this year, following the departure of Harendra Singh.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeelav Chakravarti
Neelav Chakravarti has been part of the digital sports team at Hindustan Times since 2022, where he covers a wide range of disciplines, including chess, cricket, football, and Olympic sports. Working in a fast-paced digital newsroom, he regularly handles live blogs, breaking updates, and trending stories, combining speed with clarity to keep readers informed in real time. Chess remains both a professional beat and a personal passion for Neelav, and he closely tracks major international tournaments, player narratives, and emerging talents. He is particularly fascinated by the patience, calculation, and strategic depth the game demands, often exploring the psychological side of competition in his writing. Beyond sports journalism, Neelav has a deep interest in visual storytelling and filmmaking, actively participating in film festivals and engaging with independent cinema. He is especially drawn to films that capture the subtleties of everyday life and human relationships, appreciating storytelling that balances realism with emotional depth. This creative interest complements his approach to sports coverage, where he enjoys highlighting the human stories behind performances and results. A history enthusiast by academic training, Neelav holds a bachelor’s degree in the subject and maintains a sustained interest in ancient and medieval Indian history, particularly in cultural and social transitions across eras. His curiosity about the past often shapes his perspective on contemporary narratives and long-form storytelling. When he isn’t tracking scores or developing storylines, Neelav enjoys spending time over the chessboard, relaxing with his cats, or listening to the Empire podcast by Anita Anand and William Dalrymple. He also enjoys reading long-form sports writing that explores the emotional and cultural layers of sport, while maintaining a quiet routine that balances reading, reflection, and occasional time with friends.Read More