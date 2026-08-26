Amstelveen, India will look to put the disappointment of missing out on a semifinal spot behind them and sign off from the Women's Hockey World Cup with a win when they face higher-ranked Germany in the fifth-place playoff here on Wednesday. Women Hockey WC: India eye historic fifth place finish against higher ranked Germany

For India, the contest is not just about finishing fifth but also about carrying the confidence of an impressive World Cup campaign into next month's Asian Games, where a gold medal would bring direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

India have lost just one match in the tournament and, irrespective of the result against the two-time champions, are assured of their best World Cup finish since their fourth-place effort in the inaugural edition in 1974.

India, featuring 11 World Cup debutants, will face a stern test against a side that has already beaten it twice in practice matches before the tournament.

India's semifinal hopes were dashed on Sunday after a goalless draw against Australia in their final second-round pool match, where they needed a win to progress.

The three-day break, however, has given Sjoerd Marijne's side time to recover from the disappointment and refocus on the final challenge.

"This rest was crucial to recover from the setback in the previous match. Now, the team will play against Germany with renewed vigour and freshness," Marijne said.

"The team has overcome the disappointment of not reaching the semifinals and is now fully focused on defeating Germany and leaving the tournament with a win. We want to improve our game and perform better for the Asian Games."

India began their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Olympic silver medallists China before thrashing South Africa 6-1, with six different players finding the net.

A goalless draw in their final Pool D match against England took them into the second round.

They then produced one of their most disciplined performances of the tournament against defending champions and hosts Netherlands, restricting the Dutch to two goals, both from penalty corners.

It remains India's only defeat in the competition.

The defensive unit has been one of India's biggest strengths, with goalkeepers Bichoo Devi and Savita making crucial saves throughout the campaign.

Captain Salima Tete has impressed with her speed and attacking runs, while Sunelita Toppo, Sakshi and Neha have provided stability in midfield.

Youngsters Ishika and Baljeet, along with seasoned campaigner Navneet Kaur, Deepika and Lalremsiami, have also made their presence felt in attack.

Schopman's India familiarity

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The German side is coached by former India head coach Janneke Schopman, who knows several of the Indian players well.

Schopman had worked as an assistant to Marijne during India's historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics before taking over as head coach in 2021.

India will need to be clinical in front of goal as opportunities are likely to be limited.

"Germany is a very good team, and we couldn't beat them in the two practice matches before the World Cup. However, our focus will be on improving our performance. It doesn't matter against whom we play, the focus is on us ," Marijne said.

Germany, ranked fifth in the world, finished third in Pool F after wins over Scotland and the USA, a loss to Argentina and a defeat against co-hosts Belgium in the second round.

They secured third place in their pool by beating Spain in their final match.

Match begins at 6.30PM IST.

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