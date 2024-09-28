Young guns give India’s hockey team a fresh vigour

Harmanpreet Singh has not just been the Indian hockey team’s lynchpin but also its main goal-scorer for years. Indian hockey player Amir Ali. (Hockey India)

The India skipper doesn’t just come out as the team’s highest scorer in tournaments, but has more goal conversions than all others combined. At the Paris Olympics too the drag-flicker emerged the tournament’s top-scorer, hammering in 10 of India’s 15 goals.

But that norm changed in China.

Having bagged the bronze for the second successive Olympics, Hockey India (HI) decided to rest most of its forward line, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Shamsher Singh and Gurjant Singh, and attacking midfielder Hardik Singh – all double Olympic medallists – to try out youngsters at the Asian Champions Trophy.

In came Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Amir Ali and debutant Gurjot Singh, in addition to the older yet inexperienced Mohammed Raheel Mouseen. India being the undisputed kings of Asian hockey, the September 8-17 tournament was a perfect opportunity to try out youngsters, most of them graduating from the junior team for their first senior continental tournament.

While the seniors held fort in defence and midfield, the young Indian forwards came out with flying colours. For the first time in many tournaments, India ended with more field goals than penalty corners (PC) conversions with strikers scoring 18 of India’s 26 goals and only eight coming via short corners.

“It was a dream debut for me at the Asian Champions Trophy. I was excited to play, thought I would score a goal on my debut. Even though I couldn’t, I gave my best and it was a good outing,” said 19-year-old Gurjot, who made his debut in Hulunbuir City.

Though the Punjab player didn’t score a goal, Gurjot went on to play all the seven matches, giving a good account of himself by showing dedication and hard work. It helped earn India many of their 29 PCs during the six-team tournament at the Moqi Training Base stadium.

The son of a milkman, Gurjot worked in a footwear factory to support his family before climbing the ladder in domestic hockey.

“The atmosphere in the senior team is very good. All the seniors are like big brothers who keep the mood light most of the time. Harmanpreet before the games assured me that there is no need to overthink or be scared and (that) I just need to play how I usually did in the camp – with freedom and not think about making mistakes,” said the player hailing from Hussainabad village.

Former junior India captain Uttam emerged as a bright prospect as the 21-year-old, who debuted in 2022, scored a goal each in four games, including in the semi-final against South Korea that India won 4-1.

Hailing from Karampur district in Uttar Pradesh, Uttam has gained a reputation of dodging opposition defenders and creating chances for fellow forwards, while occasionally scoring as well even at the junior level. His peripheral vision and ability to find gaps in the striking circle helped India find a number of goal-scoring opportunities in only his second international competition after the 2022 Asia Cup.

Another star of the show was the lanky Araijeet, who at 6ft 3in towers over the rest. Though the 20-year-old only made his debut this year, his experience of having played against the world’s best teams in the Pro League came in handy as he scored three goals, including a brace against Malaysia.

Born in a family of hockey players, Araijeet’s speed, shots on goal and 3D skills (ability to carry the ball on the stick and even change direction) in the striking circle are traits that helped India win all seven games and retain the title. This skill and role of a striker-cum-drag-flicker is his calling card. Barring a few exceptions, PC specialists are traditionally defenders as forwards normally carry the responsibility of scoring field goals.

Amir Ali was the lucky one. Having travelled to Hulunbuir City only as a reserve, this son of a bike mechanic got his chance when drag-flicker Sanjay got injured in the second match against Japan. Like Gurjot, the 20-year-old did not score, but was influential in helping India earn many PCs while assisting in the goals by Araijeet and Uttam.

Raheel, at 27, is not exactly a newcomer. But since making his debut in only 2022, he has played only 15 matches. He performed brilliantly, especially in the 2-1 victory over Pakistan.

“Playing against Pakistan, especially in such a high-stakes match, was truly unique and thrilling. From the first whistle, the energy on the field was electric. The match was intense and aggressive, but we were confident in our preparation and mindset. It was a hard-fought win, and beating Pakistan in such a crucial game was incredibly satisfying,” he said.

Having proved themselves and re-emphasised India’s dominant status in the continent despite the focus being on re-building following the Paris Games, the youngsters justified the faith reposed in their abilities. It should give India chief coach Craig Fulton the options he needs to rebuild the side for this Olympic cycle.