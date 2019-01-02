India vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane’s poor form in 2018 a worry for Team India

Indian Test team’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane’s international career witnessed a major down slide in the year 2018. Having lost a regular spot in the playing XI in limited overs cricket, Rahane looked to concentrate on the 5-day format. But the year didn’t start well as he was dropped from the playing XI during the crucial series in South Africa.

Rahane missed the first two matches but was drafted back into the team for the final Test after India had lost the series. His gritty knock of 48 in the second innings on a tough pitch at Johannesburg paved the way for India’s win. Hopes of a change of luck evaporated soon as Rahane had a poor start to the series in England. He silenced his critics with a key knock of 81 at Trent Bridge and that contribution led to India’s sole Test win of the series.

As 2018 drew to a close Rahane ended the year with a century, the first time it has happened in his career since his debut year of 2013 when he had played just 3 Test matches.

In 2018 Rahane played a total of 12 Test matches, which is the most he has played in a calendar year in his career. His aggregate of 644 runs, which included 5 half-centuries, were scored at an average of 30.66, which is the lowest in his 6-year Test career.

Clearly this is a major area of worry for the top-ranked Test team in the world. With Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli doing the bulk of scoring for India, India needs a solid hand in the middle order who can bail the team out when the top order falters. Rahane essayed the role with aplomb initially in his career but has been struggling for the past two years.

With several youngsters knocking at the doors of the selection committee, Rahane needs to fire in whatever opportunities he gets this year in order to keep his place in the line-up.

