IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / ISL spent more than 3 crore for upkeep of grounds in Goa
File photo of Indian Super League.(File)
File photo of Indian Super League.(File)
sports

ISL spent more than 3 crore for upkeep of grounds in Goa

The final of the seventh season of the league will be played on Sunday between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC in Margao, Goa.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 03:32 PM IST

Organisers of the Indian Super League have spent more than 3 crore to keep the grounds in order throughout the 2020-21 season of the country's biggest football event.

The final of the seventh season of the league will be played on Sunday between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC in Margao, Goa.

This season's league is being played across three venues in Goa owing to the COVOD-19 pandemic.

"The league spared no expense in ensuring that the grounds remained in top condition throughout the tournament - more than 3 crores were spent on the pitches before and during the season," the ISL said in a release on Thursday.

"The effort to keep these pitches up to mark saw 70 groundsmen work around the clock," it added.

According to FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited), organisers of the event, the main challenge in hosting a huge number of games across three stadiums in such a short period of time was "maintaining the quality of the playing surfaces."

"Both the main grounds and the nine practice pitches were made ready in record time."

Work on the three main grounds started on September 10 and, despite a significant number of days being lost due to heavy rains, was completed on time before the first match kicked off.

"The nine practice pitches were prepared in an even shorter time," it said in the release.

While work began on September 1, the pitches were made available to teams on October 10 so that they could begin their pre-seasons.

"The challenges that the league faced in readying these pitches were not small -- the grounds all had knee-length grass due to months of not being cut while the practice pitches had to be identified from scratch.

Despite the relatively brief periods of work that went into their preparations, the pitches held up extremely well throughout the season.

"An even bigger challenge was ensuring the safety of the army of groundsmen throughout the tournament. Just like the players and other team staff, the groundsmen too went into a safety bubble where they were constantly tested for COVID-19."

After ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC play out the final, all grounds and practice pitches will be handed back to local officials.

Amid the pandemic, the ISL was the first big sporting event in India to return to stadiums, albeit without fans.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian super league mumbai city fc atk mohun bagan
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Vijender Singh and Artysh Lopsan (Extreme right)
Vijender Singh and Artysh Lopsan (Extreme right)
others

Vijender Singh buoyant ahead of return to ring

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:21 PM IST
  • The organisers are billing it as a Vegas-style boxing event—Battle on Ship—that for the first time will be live on OTT platform on pay-per-view. Having last fought in November, 2019 in Dubai, Vijender said he was waiting for his return for a long time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United's David de Gea(Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester United's David de Gea(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man Utd's De Gea 'touch and go' for West Ham clash, says Solskjaer

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:53 PM IST
De Gea has missed United's last three games after he was given time off to travel to Spain for the birth of his first child.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bipin Singh(Twitter)
Bipin Singh(Twitter)
football

From bit player to key forward, the rise of Bipin Singh

By Bhargab Sarmah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:04 PM IST
  • The Manipuri winger, who has mostly been employed on the left flank for most of his career, has become a regular fixture in a league-winning Mumbai City side playing in more of a floating role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during (Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during (Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man City's Guardiola, Gundogan bag Premier League honours again

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Guardiola's side won each of their six league games during February to continue their march towards the Premier League title.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manpreet Singh in action (Getty Images)
Manpreet Singh in action (Getty Images)
hockey

Indian men's core probable group to report for national camp on Saturday

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:53 PM IST
The 18-day camp will conclude on March 31 before the team departs for the FIH Hockey Pro League against Argentina in Buenos Aires.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bayern's Jamal Musiala (AP)
Bayern's Jamal Musiala (AP)
football

FIFA approves Bayern teen Jamal Musiala's switch to Germany

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:34 PM IST
  • The 18-year-old midfielder can now be called up to the German national team, which begins 2022 World Cup qualifying games this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijender Singh: File Photo(HT Photo)
Vijender Singh: File Photo(HT Photo)
others

Vijender to take on Russian Artysh Lopsan in comeback fight on March 19

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Vijender and Losan will square off on March 19 in a super middle-weight (76kg) showdown on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship in Panaji, Goa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man walks by the logo of the Tokyo Olympics, in Tokyo,(AP)
A man walks by the logo of the Tokyo Olympics, in Tokyo,(AP)
olympics

Olympic host Japan will not take part in China vaccine offer

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said Friday that Japan had not been consulted by the IOC about the Chinese vaccines, and that Japanese athletes would not take them. She said the vaccines have not been approved for use in Japan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indian football team with coach Igor Stimac. (AIFF)
The Indian football team with coach Igor Stimac. (AIFF)
football

India's remaining FIFA World Cup qualifiers to be held in Qatar

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:09 PM IST
As per the original schedule, the Indian team would have played against Qatar at home, Bangladesh away and Afghanistan at home, but the global pandemic has forced radical changes in the fixtures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Daniil Medvedev. (Getty Images)
Daniil Medvedev. (Getty Images)
tennis

Medvedev ready to begin new streak after Rotterdam blip

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:44 PM IST
  • Medvedev's shock defeat by Serbian Dusan Lajovic last week was only his second loss in 22 matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin during the warm-up before the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin during the warm-up before the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Everton's Calvert-Lewin learning to feed off the criticism

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Calvert-Lewin is on 13 league goals, matching his output from the previous season, with 11 games left. He is four goals behind top-scorer Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More tournaments continue to be cancelled in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Getty Images)
More tournaments continue to be cancelled in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Getty Images)
badminton

BWF cancels US Open and Canada Open due to Covid-19

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • The US Open was due to take place from July 6-11 while the Canada Open was slated for June 29 to July 4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spain's Garbine Muguruza.(REUTERS)
Spain's Garbine Muguruza.(REUTERS)
tennis

Muguruza beats Sabalenka again to reach Dubai semifinals

PTI, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Muguruza was broken in the opening game of the second set before turning the match around to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Damian Willoughby, India CEO, City Football Group. (ISL)
Damian Willoughby, India CEO, City Football Group. (ISL)
football

Delighted to see Indian players develop: Damian Willoughby

By Rutvick Mehta
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:23 PM IST
  • City Football Group’s India CEO Damian Willoughby reflects on Mumbai City’s successful season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AC Milan's Simon Kjaer celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.(REUTERS)
AC Milan's Simon Kjaer celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.(REUTERS)
football

Milan grab draw at Man United, wins for Arsenal and Tottenham

Reuters, Manchester, England
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Kjaer's goal after teenager Amad Diallo had given United the lead leaves the clash of the heavyweights in the balance ahead of the second leg in the San Siro next week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP