Kapil Dev finishes third at All India Seniors Golf Championship

1983 World Cup winning India skipper Kapil Dev finished third at the Indian Golf Union’s 48th annual All India Seniors Golf Championship at the Jaypee Greens Golf Resort in Greater Noida, on Thursday.

Former Asian Games Gold medalist Rishi Narain won the coveted title in a sudden death shoot-out against three-time Senior winner Gangesh Khaitan and by four strokes over Kapil Dev.

“I have always enjoyed competing in sport and golf is a great test of skill, patience, clear thinking and selecting and judging the correct stroke to play. In Seniors golf the US Professional Tour stages around 30 tournaments every year with Rs 10 crore prize money every tournament and then there are tours in Europe, Japan and Asia. Golf is a sport for a lifetime as if you are in good physical condition, you can be competitive even in your 60’s. I intend to enjoy competitive golf for many more years” Kapil said.

A record entry of 120 Senior Golfers ( ages 50 years and above) from all over India competed in the event. Playing a three-day stroke play format, Rishi carded rounds of 75,74 and 74 over two days, for an overall score of 7-over par 223 to emerge triumphant. Gangesh Khaitan scored 73, 75, 75 also on 223 and Kapil Dev scored 73, 77, 77 to be at 227 total after being joint first day leader with Khaitan.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 18:42 IST