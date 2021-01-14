IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Mark Boucher confident of South Africa team's safety on Pakistan tour
South African head coach Mark Boucher throws the ball during the pre-warmup on day two of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Super Sport Park Stadium in Pretoria, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Catherine Kotze)(AP)
South African head coach Mark Boucher throws the ball during the pre-warmup on day two of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Super Sport Park Stadium in Pretoria, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Catherine Kotze)(AP)
sports

Mark Boucher confident of South Africa team's safety on Pakistan tour

South Africa start the first of two tests in Pakistan on January 26 as they return there for the first time since 2007. Their absence followed a militant attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six policemen and two civilians.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:12 PM IST

South Africa have faith in the security measures put in place for their test and Twenty20 International tour of Pakistan coach Mark Boucher said on Thursday as he revealed that he hoped to lure Jacques Kallis back as a batting consultant.

South Africa start the first of two tests in Pakistan on January 26 as they return there for the first time since 2007.

Their absence followed a militant attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six policemen and two civilians.

"We’ve had our (security) guys go there and do a recce of the situation and they have said it is safe," Boucher told reporters ahead of the team’s departure.

"So from my side there are no issues, we have to get back there and start playing cricket."

Boucher made his test debut in Pakistan in 1997 and went on to play 147 times in a stellar career. He said the conditions will be more suited to his side than most sub-continent nations.

"It is tough but different to India and Sri Lanka, where it (the ball) turns. Pakistan is more conducive to fast bowling. Reverse swing was very big, though regulations are tighter these days on how you can work on the ball.

"They are historically flat wickets. The areas you score as a batsman are different. If you apply yourself there are a lot of runs out there."

Boucher also said he wanted to regain the services of 45-year-old Jacques Kallis as a batting consultant after the former all-rounder signed a short-term deal with England for their current test tour of Sri Lanka.

Cricket South Africa did not take up the option of retaining Kallis' services last year, citing transformation targets, but Boucher is hopeful that, with a new board in place, that could change.

"He is on my radar in terms of trying to get him back involved in the set-up. I hope we treat him with care as he has shown he has a lot of other opportunities in world cricket.

"He is a massive loss but I know Jacques would love to be working in South African cricket. The knowledge he has needs to be utilised."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mark boucher south africa pakistan cricket
app
Close
e-paper
File photo of Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal(REUTERS)
File photo of Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal(REUTERS)
badminton

Thailand Open: Saina crashes out after losing to Thailand's Busanan in 2nd round

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:29 PM IST
In a battle of attrition, Saina managed to grab the opening game but ran out of steam in the end, losing 23-21 14-21 16-21 in a match that clocked 68 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Cars drive past a logo in front of FIFA's headquarters in Zurich(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Cars drive past a logo in front of FIFA's headquarters in Zurich(REUTERS)
football

Russia giving up top FIFA seat, targets new UEFA position

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:53 PM IST
The FIFA seat is being vacated by Alexey Sorokin, who joined the council four years ago while he was CEO of the Russian organizing committee for the 2018 World Cup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bayern Munich's players leave the pitch after losing in a penalty shootout following extra time during the German Cup, second round football match between Holstein Kiel and FC Bayern Munich in Kiel(AFP)
Bayern Munich's players leave the pitch after losing in a penalty shootout following extra time during the German Cup, second round football match between Holstein Kiel and FC Bayern Munich in Kiel(AFP)
football

Bayern defence a source of concern ahead of flying Freiburg visit

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:25 PM IST
Previous encounters between Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern, who are chasing a record-extending ninth straight league crown, and minnows Freiburg would normally be a footnote to the campaign but things are different this time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo of Indian drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur(Twitter)
File Photo of Indian drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur(Twitter)
hockey

Indian women hockey team working on PC conversion and defence: Gurjit

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Indian women hockey team working on PC conversion and defence: Gurjit
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
tennis

Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Sandgren said on Twitter he had tested positive in November and returned another positive test on Monday and might not be able to board the flight, one of 15 carrying players and coaching staff to the first Grand Slam of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Brazilian-born midfielder Catarina Macario(Twitter)
Photo of Brazilian-born midfielder Catarina Macario(Twitter)
football

FIFA grants approval for Macario to play for US

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:41 PM IST
The governing body's approval means she could appear in a pair of national team exhibition games in Florida against Colombia later this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neymar celebrates his goal on return. (Getty)
Neymar celebrates his goal on return. (Getty)
football

Neymar scores as PSG beat Marseille to win Champions Trophy

AP, Lens
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:38 AM IST
  • Neymar scored a late penalty as Paris Saint-Germain beat Marseille 2-1 on Wednesday to win the Champions Trophy and give new coach Mauricio Pochettino his first piece of silverware.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Head coach Fernando Hierro (L) of Spain with Sergio Ramos. (Getty)
Head coach Fernando Hierro (L) of Spain with Sergio Ramos. (Getty)
football

Sergio Ramos can score more than me: Fernando Hierro

By Dhiman Sarkar, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:23 PM IST
  • Like Ramos, Hierro has been a Real Madrid and Spain captain; it fit that Hierro would say that “without a doubt” he “really wants” Ramos to stay at Real and help the La Liga champions rebuild.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona celebrate after Marc Andre ter Stegen made a brilliant save to win the game. (Getty)
Barcelona celebrate after Marc Andre ter Stegen made a brilliant save to win the game. (Getty)
football

Ter Stegen's saves put Barcelona past Sociedad to reach Super Cup final

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:29 AM IST
  • Ter Stegen blocked penalties by Jon Bautista and Mikel Oyarzabal in the shootout before Barcelona substitute Riqui Puig converted the winning spot kick after the game had ended 1-1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 19, 2020 Manchester United's Timothy Fosu-Mensah in action Pool via REUTERS/Richard Heathcote EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details./File Photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 19, 2020 Manchester United's Timothy Fosu-Mensah in action Pool via REUTERS/Richard Heathcote EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details./File Photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Bayer Leverkusen signs Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:36 PM IST
“Fosu-Mensah is a technical, quick and physically strong defender who can be used both as a right-back and in the center,” Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy(R) and Chirag Shetty of India react after winning a point.(Getty Images)
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy(R) and Chirag Shetty of India react after winning a point.(Getty Images)
badminton

Shetty, Rankireddy hit restart button with fine win at Thailand Open

By Sandip Sikdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Having got back together in late October, the world No.10 men’s doubles pair commenced training at the national camp in Hyderabad, eagerly looking forward to the restart of the badminton circuit
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Manchester United - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - November 29, 2020 General view of Nike Flight balls inside the stadium before the match Pool via REUTERS/Naomi Baker(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Manchester United - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - November 29, 2020 General view of Nike Flight balls inside the stadium before the match Pool via REUTERS/Naomi Baker(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Premier League players told to stop hugging by government

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:42 PM IST
Outbreaks at Premier League teams, forcing the postponement of matches, have heightened concerns about the avoidable and very visible close contact between players.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inter's Romelu Lukaku, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second and decisive goal during the Italian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Fiorentina and Inter Milan, at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Jennifer Lorenzini/LaPresse via AP)(AP)
Inter's Romelu Lukaku, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second and decisive goal during the Italian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Fiorentina and Inter Milan, at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Jennifer Lorenzini/LaPresse via AP)(AP)
football

Late Lukaku goal helps Inter set up quarterfinal with Milan

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Lukaku headed home a minute before the end of extra time in Florence, just as it appeared as if the match was heading for penalties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)
others

BFI president requests Health Minister to vaccinate Tokyo-bound athletes

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:54 PM IST
Singh said vaccination will help in “preparedness of athletes, facilitate their access to the Olympic village and will also safeguard our top performers of the country from the possibility of being infected.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Badminton Association of Thailand official wearing a face mask and shield while cleaning the net as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus(AFP)
A Badminton Association of Thailand official wearing a face mask and shield while cleaning the net as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus(AFP)
badminton

Thailand Open: Two support personnel test positive for COVID-19

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:19 PM IST
The BWF further said that the positive results were confirmed on Wednesday after a second test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP