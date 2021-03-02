IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Mary Kom, Amit Panghal among 13 in quarters of Spanish boxing tourney
Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) had to be content with the silver medal after going down 0-5 to Uzbekistan's reigning Olympic gold medallist Shakhobidin Zoirov at the AIBA Men’s World Championships in Ekaterinburg.(PTI)
Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) had to be content with the silver medal after going down 0-5 to Uzbekistan's reigning Olympic gold medallist Shakhobidin Zoirov at the AIBA Men’s World Championships in Ekaterinburg.(PTI)
sports

Mary Kom, Amit Panghal among 13 in quarters of Spanish boxing tourney

Mary Kom (51kg), competing for the first time since qualifying for the Olympics last year, will take on Italian Giordana Sorrentino in her opening bout on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:08 PM IST

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom and Asian Games gold-medallist Amit Panghal were among 13 Indian boxers who made the quarterfinals of Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain on Tuesday, leaving them just win away from securing medals at the event.

While 12 of them either got byes or benefitted from the small size of their respective draws, Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) defeated local hope Joan Manuel Torres in his opening bout on Tuesday.

Hussamuddin prevailed after an intense but messy battle which had its fair share of holding and clinching.

The tournament features all of India's nine Tokyo Olympics-bound boxers along with five others.

Mary Kom (51kg), competing for the first time since qualifying for the Olympics last year, will take on Italian Giordana Sorrentino in her opening bout on Wednesday.

Panghal (52kg), who won a gold medal at the Cologne World Cup in Germany in December last year, will be facing local favourite Gabriel Escobar in his quarterfinal clash after getting an opening-round bye.

Vikas Krishan (69kg), another strong medal contender for Tokyo, is also in the quarters after getting a bye and will take on Vincenzo Mangiacapre of Italy.

Also through to quarters due to the relatively small size of the draw were Asian silver-medallist Ashish Kumar (75kg), and Sumit Sangwan (81kg), who is returning to competition after enduring a period of turmoil due to a doping suspension that was later lifted after he was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Of the two, Ashish is bound for Tokyo along with Satish Kumar ( 91kg), the first super heavyweight from the country to qualify for the quadrennial showpiece. Satish is also in quarters at this tournament.

Joining them in the last-eight stage is Sanjeet (91kg), a promising name coming up who found spotlight with his India Open gold in 2019.

Among the women, Jasmine and Manisha, in the 57kg category, are also through to the quarters after getting byes.

The Olympic-bound trio of Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) will also be competing in the quarterfinal stage on Wednesday.

Manish Kaushik (63kg), assured of a Tokyo spot and making a comeback after an injury layoff, did not get a bye and will fight Spaniard Abdellaoui Raddouane for a place in the quarters late on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mary kom boxer amit panghal
Close
Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino(REUTERS)
Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino(REUTERS)
football

PSG need to focus on all games, not just those against title rivals - Pochettino

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:48 PM IST
PSG are second in the standings on 57 points from 27 games, two points behind Lille with Olympique Lyonnais in third on 56 and Monaco in fourth place on 55.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bahrain runner Nelly Jepkosgei(World Athletics / Twitter)
Bahrain runner Nelly Jepkosgei(World Athletics / Twitter)
others

Bahrain runner Jepkosgei banned for faking car crash

AP, Monaco
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:39 PM IST
The AIU ruling said Jepkosgei admitted the deception after the Kenyan anti-doping agency investigated her claims.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian shooter Manisha Keer(Twitter)
Indian shooter Manisha Keer(Twitter)
others

Manisha Keer records her best World Cup finish

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:28 PM IST
Manisha was hard done by a final round of 21 as she finished with a score of 113 in qualifying, which got her into a three-way shoot-off for the last two finals spots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) had to be content with the silver medal after going down 0-5 to Uzbekistan's reigning Olympic gold medallist Shakhobidin Zoirov at the AIBA Men’s World Championships in Ekaterinburg.(PTI)
Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) had to be content with the silver medal after going down 0-5 to Uzbekistan's reigning Olympic gold medallist Shakhobidin Zoirov at the AIBA Men’s World Championships in Ekaterinburg.(PTI)
sports

Mary Kom, Amit Panghal among 13 in quarters of Spanish boxing tourney

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:08 PM IST
Mary Kom (51kg), competing for the first time since qualifying for the Olympics last year, will take on Italian Giordana Sorrentino in her opening bout on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Davis Cup Qualifiers - Croatia v India - Dom Sportova Hall in Zagreb, Croatia - March 7, 2020. India's Rohan Bopanna reacts. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic/File Photo(REUTERS)
Tennis - Davis Cup Qualifiers - Croatia v India - Dom Sportova Hall in Zagreb, Croatia - March 7, 2020. India's Rohan Bopanna reacts. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

'Indo-Pak Express' to be back on Tour, albeit for just Mexico event as of now

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:33 PM IST
It will be first time that Bopanna and Aisam, known as 'Indo-Pak Express' will play together since they last competed at the ATP 250 event in Shenzen in 2014.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v AC Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - February 28, 2021 AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v AC Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - February 28, 2021 AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria(REUTERS)
football

Ibrahimovic defends Sanremo role, stands by LeBron James comments

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:28 PM IST
The 39-year-old Swede has received criticism for agreeing to participate in four nights of the annual song contest in Liguria this week, as his club have Serie A fixtures on Wednesday and Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final First Leg - Sevilla v FC Barcelona - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - February 10, 2021 Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman reacts REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo/Files(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final First Leg - Sevilla v FC Barcelona - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - February 10, 2021 Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman reacts REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo/Files(REUTERS)
football

Koeman says Bartomeu arrest bad for Barca image but focused on Sevilla Cup tie

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:20 PM IST
Bartomeu, who hired Koeman last August but resigned in October to avoid facing a vote of no-confidence, was detained on Monday along with CEO Oscar Grau in a probe related to allegations of improper management and business corruption.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manika Batra of India(Getty Images)
Manika Batra of India(Getty Images)
others

Manika, Sreeja advance into final round of singles qualifiers

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:16 PM IST
The world number 150 from Hyderabad, Sreeja prevailed over world number 74 Vega Paulina of Chile before she sent packing Thailand's 87th-ranked Orawan Paranang packing 11-5 11-5 11-6 in the third round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Germany beat India 2-0(Hockey India / Twitter)
Germany beat India 2-0(Hockey India / Twitter)
hockey

Hat-trick of defeats: Indian women lose 0-2 to Germany in 3rd game

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:35 PM IST
Sonja Zimmermann (26’) and Franzisca Hauke (42’) scored the goals for Germany, who won their third consecutive match on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith: File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith: File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Villa's Grealish out of Sheffield United trip as 'frustrating' injury continues

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Grealish has still not recovered from a leg injury that he sustained in training last month but Smith said he was hopeful the England international will return to training later this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Josep Maria Bartomeu(AP)
File photo of Josep Maria Bartomeu(AP)
football

Former Barcelona chief Bartomeu released day after arrest

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:37 PM IST
The statement said Bartomeu, president between 2014 and 2020, and his former adviser Jaume Masferrer, had made use of their right not to give a statement in court and the judge had agreed to their provisional release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tokyo Olympics could go ahead without fans(Twitter)
Tokyo Olympics could go ahead without fans(Twitter)
olympics

Tokyo Olympics add 12 women to executive board to reach 42%

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:51 PM IST
  • To accommodate the new women, the size of the board was increased from 35 to 45. Several resignations on Tuesday also created more space.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid's stadium in the heart of the Spanish capital(Getty Imagess)
Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid's stadium in the heart of the Spanish capital(Getty Imagess)
football

Madrid: A city in love with football

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:53 PM IST
  • Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu and Atletico de Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano host games on alternate weekends all through the LaLiga season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indian football team with coach Igor Stimac. (AIFF)
The Indian football team with coach Igor Stimac. (AIFF)
football

Stimac names list of India probables for Oman and UAE friendlies

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:40 PM IST
  • The final list of 28 players will be announced after the Indian Super League final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(REUTERS)
football

UK government offers $4M for 2030 World Cup bid with Ireland

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:59 AM IST
The English Football Association disclosed the financial assistance for a potential British Isles bid on Monday as it received fresh backing from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP