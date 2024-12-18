Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo is AP women's basketball player of the week

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 6 of the season: Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame HT Image

The sophomore guard had 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a win over then-No. 2 UConn last Thursday. It was her 17th career game with at least 20 points, five assists and five rebounds. She hit six 3-pointers in the victory. Hidalgo followed that up with a 27-point effort in a rout of Eastern Michigan. It's the second time this season she's won the award. Runner-Up

Khamil Pierre, Vanderbilt. The sophomore forward put forth one of the best efforts in school history with 42 points, 18 rebounds and eight steals in a 106-40 win over Evansville. The 42 points broke the school record for most in a single game, bettering the previous mark of 41 held by Chantelle Anderson and Ciaja Harbison . Pierre had 20 of her points in the first quarter. She is the fifth Division I women’s basketball player in the last 25 years to have at least 40 points, 15 rebounds and five steals. Honorable Mention

Aaliyah Alexander, UNLV; Audi Crooks, Iowa State; Serah Williams, Wisconsin. Keep an eye on

East Carolina forward Amiya Joyner led the Pirates to a pair of road wins over Hampton and Old Dominion. She had 27 points, including the game-winning layup with 6 seconds remaining in overtime to lift East Carolina to a 59-58 victory. She added 17 rebounds and four assists in the win.

