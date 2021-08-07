Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aditi misses medal narrowly, ends 4th at Olympics

Aditi Ashok ended two strokes off the pace with a total of 15-under 269.
PTI | , Tokyo
UPDATED ON AUG 07, 2021 10:54 AM IST
Aditi Ashok of India at Tokyo Olympics 2020(REUTERS)

India's Aditi Ashok missed a medal narrowly as she signed off 4th in the Olympic Games' golf competition after carding a three-under 68 in the weather-hit final round here on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Bengalurean ended two strokes off the pace with a total of 15-under 269.

It was a heartbreaking end to Aditi's campaign considering she started the day at 2nd. But it was nonetheless a major improvement as she had finished tied 41st in the 2016 edition where golf made a comeback to the Olympics.

In the final round, she fired five birdies -- on the 5th, 6th, 8th, 13th and 14th holes -- against two bogeys on the 9th and 11th. (Tokyo Olympics Full Coverage)

ALSO READ | Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Day 15

﻿Overnight leader and world number one Nelly Korda clinched the gold medal with a 2-under 69 that left her 17-under overall and a shot ahead of Japan's Mone Inami (65) and New Zealand's Lydia Ko (65).

Inami and Ko competed in a play-off to decide the silver and bronze medal winners in which the former emerged triumphant.

On the play-off hole (par-4 18th), Ko dropped a bogey, while Inami managed to hold on for a par in overcast and damp conditions.

Play was disrupted for a while by a tropical storm after the leading pack had completed 16 holes but soon resumed at the par-71 Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Aditi was in medal contention for a major part of the day but the two bogeys pulled her back while Ko surged ahead with a sensational nine birdies against just three dropped shots in her final round.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
