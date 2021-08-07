Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Day 15: Golfer Aditi Ashok in action; Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia to follow later
-
AUG 07, 2021 06:15 AM IST
Golf update:
Aditi Ashok gets another birdie in Round 4, to tie up the scores with New Zealand's Ko Lydia at -14.
-
AUG 07, 2021 05:58 AM IST
Golf update:
Aditi Ashok completes a 5 Par shot in 4 shots, getting back her silver-medal position. This will go right down to the wire it seems.
-
AUG 07, 2021 05:42 AM IST
Golf update:
Aditi Ashok maintaining her score of -12 Par, but she has now slipped to no. 3 position. She is still in bronze medal position.
-
AUG 07, 2021 05:32 AM IST
Golf update:
Aditi Ashok also scores the third hole in four shots, still keeping her 2nd slot.
-
AUG 07, 2021 05:26 AM IST
Golf update:
Aditi Ashok hitting first two four-par shots in four shots. She is still maintaining a silver medal position with USA's
-
AUG 07, 2021 05:04 AM IST
Golf update:
With the fourth round already being started, Aditi Ashok is still in a silver medal position. Can she add a silver to India's tally today?
-
AUG 06, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Tokyo Olympics Day 15 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics. Three athletes and three medal. If you told on August 23 that that penultimate day of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games would see three India athletes compete for a medal, I would have probably lost my jaw. But it is what it is! Golfer Aditi Ashok, who is currently placed second in the standings after three round, has a chance to play out one more round and stand on the podium. Then, wrestler Bajrang Punia can end his challenge on a bright note by winning his bronze medal match. And finally, India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra would look to win gold after topping the qualification round. Can these Indian athletes get the job done? Stay tuned and let's find out together!
