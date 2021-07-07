Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Ahead of Olympics, Tokyo cases highest since May
olympics

Ahead of Olympics, Tokyo cases highest since May

Tokyo is reporting 920 new coronavirus cases, the highest since mid-May, two weeks ahead of the Olympics.
PTI |
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Ahead of Olympics, Tokyo cases highest since May(AP)

Tokyo is reporting 920 new coronavirus cases, the highest since mid-May, two weeks ahead of the Olympics.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held a meeting with key ministers to discuss coronavirus measures.

ALSO READ| Japan considers ban on Olympic spectators, prepares state of emergency for Tokyo

Suga noted Tokyo's upsurge and vowed "to do everything we can to prevent the further spread of the infections."

Suga says he'll make a final decision on reinstating the state of emergency on Thursday after consulting with a panel of experts.

A state of emergency in Tokyo just before the games on July 23 would mean Olympic officials abandon plans to have local spectators or lower capacities at venues.

Dr Shigeru Omi, a top government medical adviser, urged authorities to quickly take tough measures ahead of the Olympics and summer vacations when many people tend to be more active.

"The period from July to September is the most critical time for Japan's COVID-19 measures," he says.

Only 15 per cent of the Japanese were fully vaccinated. Japan has reported about 810,000 cases and nearly 14,900 deaths.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics 2021 coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Irish café worker escorts customer on wheelchair in heavy rain. Watch

This Bangla rendition of Five Hundred Miles by two boys is winning hearts. Watch

Pastry chef’s chocolate Statue of Liberty leaves netizens drooling. Watch

Anand Mahindra shares astounding pic of natural pool, mesmerises netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP