Antim Panghal issues clarification on 'smuggling' sister to Games Village, being taken by cops: 'Don't spread rumours'

Controversy erupted on Wednesday when it was reported that Indian wrestler Antim Panghal would be deported from Paris alongside her entire entourage after the wrestler's sister was caught using her accreditation. According to PTI, Antim asked her sister to go to the Games Village and come back with her belongings. Her sister was then reportedly caught for impersonation and was taken to a police station to record her statement. Antim Panghal(X)

Antim has now released a statement, revealing her side of the story in a nearly four-minute-long video. The video statement, released by news agency NNIS, sees Antim clarifying the incidents that took place following her quarterfinal defeat in the women's 53kg event.

The wrestler revealed that her sister wasn't arrested but merely taken to the police station for “verification” of the accreditation, following which she was released. Antim also confirmed that she had indeed gone to her sister, who was staying at a hotel, following the quarterfinal loss as she wasn't feeling well.

“I lost the bout because I couldn't fight properly. After that, I heard people saying that the police arrested my sister. There was nothing like that. When I lost the bout, I wasn't feeling too well. I had a fever. My sister, who was staying at a hotel, called me there. I took the permission of the Indian coach to go, urging that I wasn't feeling good. And I was given the permission, so I went to the hotel. But I needed my things, which were still in the (Olympic) village,” Antim said.

“I slept because I wasn't feeling good. My sister took my accreditation and went to the village. She asked the officials if she could take my stuff, as I wasn't feeling good. They took the accreditation and took her to the police station for verification. She was only taken to the police station for verification, nothing else. The police didn't call me. They verified the accreditation and sent her back.”

PTI also reported that Antim's personal support staff – Vikas and Bhagat – travelled in an inebriated state in a taxi and refused to pay the driver, who then called the police. However, the Indian wrestler has refuted the claim, revealing that a quarrel took place between the coaches and the driver because of a miscommunication.

“Another thing I heard was that the coaches had a fight with the cab driver. When I lost the bout, I went back to the hotel because I wasn't feeling good, but the coaches stayed. Then, we booked their cab to the hotel later, and since we didn't speak the local language, there was a bit of miscommunication. Our coaches didn't have the full money, so they were trying to convey that they would bring the remaining amount from the hotel room. But the driver couldn't understand,” said Antim.

“One of the coaches went to the room to pick up the money, which took around five minutes. That was the only reason for a bit of a verbal fight with the driver.”

Antim concluded the statement by urging the fans to stand by her and not believe the rumours. “As far as coming to India is concerned, I called the officials at SAI right after the bout to please arrange a flight back home for today or earliest by tomorrow. So, the flight was already booked. I just request all of you to not spread rumours. I've already had a very bad day yesterday, please stand by me,” said the wrestler.

Antim's wasn't the only controversy that marred India's day on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, India's star wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified ahead of the gold medal bout in the 50kg category after she was found overweight by 100 grams.