IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Olympics / Barcelona to host artistic swimming qualifier moved from Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: Artistic Swimming(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Artistic Swimming(REUTERS)
olympics

Barcelona to host artistic swimming qualifier moved from Tokyo

The June 10-13 tournament will be the final qualifier before the delayed 2020 Olympics start on July 23, with three of the 10 participating teams and seven of 22 duets still to secure their places.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 04:28 PM IST

Barcelona will host an Olympic artistic swimming qualifier in June after it was unable to be held in Tokyo, world body FINA said on Friday.

The June 10-13 tournament will be the final qualifier before the delayed 2020 Olympics start on July 23, with three of the 10 participating teams and seven of 22 duets still to secure their places.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted preparations for the start of the Summer Games.

An operational artistic swimming test event will be held in Tokyo in July.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics 2021
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP