BCCI pledges INR 8.5 crore to Indian contingent for Paris Olympics

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has announced financial support to the IOA in their bid to ensure a successful Olympics, which take place in Paris later this month. Shah confirmed an INR 8.5 crore fund for the IOA for the campaign. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah (PTI)

“I am proud to announce that the @BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign. To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind!” wrote Jay Shah on X.

A contingent of 117 Indian athletes, including 70 men and 47 women, is set to represent the nation at the Paris Olympics this year. The opening ceremony is scheduled for July 26, but the excitement will begin earlier with events like Rugby 7s, football group stages, and archery ranking rounds.

India's Olympic journey will commence on July 25 with the individual archery ranking rounds, marking the beginning of their campaign. This early start will see Indian athletes aiming to establish a strong foothold in the competition, setting the tone for the weeks to follow.

India will look to better its best tally at the Olympics, which came in the last edition of the Games in Tokyo, when the contingent returned with a gold, two silver and four bronze medals.