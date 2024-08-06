Chinese badminton player He Bing Jiao's gesture of solidarity for Carolina Marin is winning hearts at Paris Olympics

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Chinese badminton player He Bing Jiao made headlines for her tribute to injured rival Carolina Marin after securing the silver medal in the women's singles competition. During the medal ceremony, Bing Jiao held a pin representing Spain, Marin's home country, as a gesture of respect and solidarity. China's silver medallist He Bing Jiao reacts with her medal on the podium at the women's singles badminton medal ceremony during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (AFP)

Marin, a former Olympic champion, was forced to withdraw from their semifinal match due to a knee injury. The injury occurred during the second game when Marin awkwardly landed on her surgically repaired knee.

The incident took place during the second game of the match. While attempting to retrieve the shuttle with a backhand jump, she awkwardly landed on her right foot. She collapsed when she hit the court and immediately knew her tournament was over. With assistance from her medical team, she put on a knee brace and continued to weep uncontrollably.

Despite her injury, Marin returned and played two more points, losing both. Marin had been leading the match and was only 11 points away from reaching the final when she had to retire, ending her hopes of a second Olympic gold.

Bing Jiao's tribute was widely praised for sportsmanship and empathy.

In the final, Bing Jiao faced South Korea's An Se Young, ultimately losing in straight sets 13-21, 16-21, to take the silver medal.

PV Sindhu, who also dealt with major injuries last year, was among those showing support for Marin via a heartfelt social media post.

"To one of my greatest rivals and dearest friends on the tour, I am sending all the positive energy in the world your way. You played a phenomenal match, and I deeply rooted for you! Deep down, I believe there was no player on tour I hated playing against more than you," Sindhu said. "Your willpower, sheer determination, and uncanny ability to put players under pressure are unmatched. Knowing you and your willpower, it's only a matter of time, buddy! Just know I will always be your biggest supporter."

Bing Jiao and Sindhu's actions are proof of the camaraderie and mutual respect among top athletes, despite the intense competition on the court.